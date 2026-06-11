Recent Release, "Through the Fire," from Page Publishing Author Jaquade Fasakin, Chronicles a Transformative Spiritual Journey Sustained by God's Grace
Monroeville, PA, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jaquade Fasakin has completed a new book, "Through the Fire," a captivating account of personal transformation grounded in faith and divine partnership. The narrative unfolds through a series of trials—some self-inflicted, others circumstantial—that test the author's resolve and reveal the profound difference between enduring hardship and truly triumphing over it. This is not merely a story of survival; it is a testament to what becomes possible when we surrender our struggles to a higher power and commit to the work of self-love.
Throughout her journey, Jaquade Fasakin discovered that God's presence remains constant even in moments when we feel most abandoned. Her experience reflects a universal truth: everyone faces traumatic seasons, but how we finish matters infinitely more than how we begin. The author's candid reflections on faith, resilience, and personal growth emerge from authentic lived experience, offering readers both solace and practical wisdom for navigating their own challenging seasons.
"Through the Fire" explores the intricate dance between divine grace and human agency, inviting readers to reconsider their relationship with God and themselves. Within these pages, you will discover that setbacks need not define your destination, that obedience unlocks unexpected freedom, and that love—both divine and self-directed—possesses redemptive power. Jaquade Fasakin's reflective narrative demonstrates how partnership with the Alpha and Omega transforms despair into purpose and fragmentation into wholeness.
"I want everyone to experience what God has for them," said author Jaquade Fasakin. "Never place a period where God has a comma. Your story is not finished, and the best chapters may still be ahead."
Published by Page Publishing, Jaquade Fasakin's spiritually rich work empowers readers to embrace their own transformative journeys with renewed faith and self-compassion. This book stands as a beacon for anyone questioning whether they can rise above their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Through the Fire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Throughout her journey, Jaquade Fasakin discovered that God's presence remains constant even in moments when we feel most abandoned. Her experience reflects a universal truth: everyone faces traumatic seasons, but how we finish matters infinitely more than how we begin. The author's candid reflections on faith, resilience, and personal growth emerge from authentic lived experience, offering readers both solace and practical wisdom for navigating their own challenging seasons.
"Through the Fire" explores the intricate dance between divine grace and human agency, inviting readers to reconsider their relationship with God and themselves. Within these pages, you will discover that setbacks need not define your destination, that obedience unlocks unexpected freedom, and that love—both divine and self-directed—possesses redemptive power. Jaquade Fasakin's reflective narrative demonstrates how partnership with the Alpha and Omega transforms despair into purpose and fragmentation into wholeness.
"I want everyone to experience what God has for them," said author Jaquade Fasakin. "Never place a period where God has a comma. Your story is not finished, and the best chapters may still be ahead."
Published by Page Publishing, Jaquade Fasakin's spiritually rich work empowers readers to embrace their own transformative journeys with renewed faith and self-compassion. This book stands as a beacon for anyone questioning whether they can rise above their circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Through the Fire" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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