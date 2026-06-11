Recent Release, "Chronicles of a Woman in Survival Mode," from Page Publishing Author Erica Caldwell, Explores Navigating Addiction's Devastating Legacy
Memphis, TN, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Erica Caldwell has completed a new book, "Chronicles of a Woman in Survival Mode," a candid examination of resilience amid generational hardship. Set against the backdrop of 1980s America, the narrative traces how crack cocaine devastation fractured families and communities, particularly within the Hernandez family. At the center stands Brenda Hernandez, a formidable figure whose strength becomes both shield and burden for those around her. Through her story and that of her daughter Kalifornia, readers encounter the raw realities of survival in environments marked by deception, hidden pain, and systemic dysfunction.
Caldwell brings profound personal insight to this work, drawing from authentic accounts of families grappling with addiction, abuse, and the cyclical patterns that ripple across generations. Her perspective illuminates how silence perpetuates trauma and how breaking that silence—though agonizing—becomes essential to breaking destructive cycles. With unflinching honesty, she captures the emotional landscape of those caught between protecting loved ones and confronting unbearable truths, creating a narrative that refuses to look away from difficult realities.
"Chronicles of a Woman in Survival Mode" confronts the generational curse with unflinching vulnerability, revealing how patterns of crack addiction, abuse, and family secrets shape the lives of Brenda's six children and their descendants. Readers will discover the intricate web of lies, shame, and hidden trauma that defines the Hernandez household, and through Kalifornia's journey in Memphis, Tennessee, they will witness how one generation begins to reckon with inherited pain. This testament to human endurance challenges readers to examine their own family legacies and consider what happens when darkness is finally brought into the light.
Said author Erica Caldwell, "This story needed to be told because what happens in one family happens in countless households across America. The generational curse is real, and people need to understand that breaking the silence is the first step toward breaking the cycle. I wanted readers to see Brenda and Kalifornia not as victims, but as warriors navigating impossible circumstances with whatever strength they could muster."
Published by Page Publishing, Erica Caldwell's unflinching work offers readers a window into lives shaped by systemic injustice and family trauma. This narrative serves as both mirror and testimony, prompting deep reflection on how generational patterns are created, sustained, and ultimately transformed.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Chronicles of a Woman in Survival Mode" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Caldwell brings profound personal insight to this work, drawing from authentic accounts of families grappling with addiction, abuse, and the cyclical patterns that ripple across generations. Her perspective illuminates how silence perpetuates trauma and how breaking that silence—though agonizing—becomes essential to breaking destructive cycles. With unflinching honesty, she captures the emotional landscape of those caught between protecting loved ones and confronting unbearable truths, creating a narrative that refuses to look away from difficult realities.
"Chronicles of a Woman in Survival Mode" confronts the generational curse with unflinching vulnerability, revealing how patterns of crack addiction, abuse, and family secrets shape the lives of Brenda's six children and their descendants. Readers will discover the intricate web of lies, shame, and hidden trauma that defines the Hernandez household, and through Kalifornia's journey in Memphis, Tennessee, they will witness how one generation begins to reckon with inherited pain. This testament to human endurance challenges readers to examine their own family legacies and consider what happens when darkness is finally brought into the light.
Said author Erica Caldwell, "This story needed to be told because what happens in one family happens in countless households across America. The generational curse is real, and people need to understand that breaking the silence is the first step toward breaking the cycle. I wanted readers to see Brenda and Kalifornia not as victims, but as warriors navigating impossible circumstances with whatever strength they could muster."
Published by Page Publishing, Erica Caldwell's unflinching work offers readers a window into lives shaped by systemic injustice and family trauma. This narrative serves as both mirror and testimony, prompting deep reflection on how generational patterns are created, sustained, and ultimately transformed.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase "Chronicles of a Woman in Survival Mode" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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