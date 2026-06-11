Recent Release, "The Knight's Daughter," from Page Publishing Author E. M. Treadway Follows One Woman Navigating Treacherous Lands to Complete Her Quest
Raleigh, NC, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. M. Treadway has completed a new book, "The Knight's Daughter: A Never-Ending Quest," which follows Beatrix as she embarks on an extraordinary journey through hostile territories and unexpected alliances. Joined by devoted followers who share her determination, Beatrix faces formidable obstacles at every turn—from ancient curses to bitter feuds that demand resolution. Her path winds through perilous landscapes where danger lurks around each corner, testing not only her courage but her resolve to maintain focus on the objective that drives her forward.
A proud southern woman with a lifelong passion for storytelling, E. M. Treadway has nurtured her creative talents since childhood. Growing up as an only child in a single-parent household, she discovered solace in crafting vivid characters and intricate narratives. Drawing from her own experiences navigating life's struggles and hardships, she brings authentic depth to her work. This particular novel represents the culmination of more than half a lifetime of dedication, refinement, and artistic vision.
In "The Knight's Daughter" readers will discover the profound stakes of loyalty, perseverance, and self-discovery. As Beatrix encounters unforeseen companions and confronts challenges beyond her imagination, she must remain composed and strategic. The narrative explores whether determination alone can sustain a hero through endless trials, or whether the quest itself may consume those who pursue it too relentlessly. Through her heroine's eyes, Treadway examines courage, resilience, and the transformative power of embarking on journeys that demand everything from us.
From the author, "This story has been my passion for so long, and I'm thrilled to finally share Beatrix's world with readers who crave adventure and depth.”
Published by Page Publishing, E. M. Treadway's riveting work transports readers into a realm of high stakes and extraordinary courage. This novel will captivate fans of fantasy adventure seeking stories with heart and substance.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Knight's Daughter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A proud southern woman with a lifelong passion for storytelling, E. M. Treadway has nurtured her creative talents since childhood. Growing up as an only child in a single-parent household, she discovered solace in crafting vivid characters and intricate narratives. Drawing from her own experiences navigating life's struggles and hardships, she brings authentic depth to her work. This particular novel represents the culmination of more than half a lifetime of dedication, refinement, and artistic vision.
In "The Knight's Daughter" readers will discover the profound stakes of loyalty, perseverance, and self-discovery. As Beatrix encounters unforeseen companions and confronts challenges beyond her imagination, she must remain composed and strategic. The narrative explores whether determination alone can sustain a hero through endless trials, or whether the quest itself may consume those who pursue it too relentlessly. Through her heroine's eyes, Treadway examines courage, resilience, and the transformative power of embarking on journeys that demand everything from us.
From the author, "This story has been my passion for so long, and I'm thrilled to finally share Beatrix's world with readers who crave adventure and depth.”
Published by Page Publishing, E. M. Treadway's riveting work transports readers into a realm of high stakes and extraordinary courage. This novel will captivate fans of fantasy adventure seeking stories with heart and substance.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Knight's Daughter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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