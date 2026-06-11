Recent Release "The Dome of Life" from Page Publishing Author Linda Mae Pease Explores a Hidden World Where Ancient Civilizations Thrived Before Power Corrupted Humanity
McMillan, MI, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Mae Pease has completed a new book, "The Dome of Life: Land of the Itsy Bits," which transports readers to a realm created 10,500 years ago and now lost to modern human awareness. Protective domes function as arks of life, preserving and safeguarding all living creatures across Earth and unseen planets beyond our current understanding. The author crafts an enthralling adventure that sparks wonder and imagination, welcoming both children and adults to explore this hidden universe alongside her.
Born in 1951 in Northern Michigan's remote landscape between two great lakes, Linda Mae Pease drew inspiration from a childhood rich with natural beauty and boundless creativity. Raised as the seventh of twelve siblings in a time before television dominated households, she and her family invented their own worlds through play, exploration, and artistic expression. The dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and rope swings of her youth became the foundation for her imaginative spirit—a spirit she has carried into adulthood and now shares through her writing to inspire future generations.
"The Dome of Life" explores themes of environmental stewardship, the cost of unchecked ambition, and the enduring power of imagination to connect us across time. Readers will discover how civilizations once flourished in harmony with nature, only to see that balance shattered by humanity's hunger for dominion. Through this fantastical tale, Pease reveals what was lost and invites contemplation about what might still be preserved. Her narrative resonates particularly with those who cherish wonder and seek to instill that same sense of magic in younger minds.
"Writing this book made me feel young again," said author Linda Mae Pease. "I wanted to share with my children and grandchildren—my Itsy Bits—a piece of the imaginative world that sustained me through childhood, a world where adventure waited around every corner and nature spoke in endless possibilities."
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Mae Pease's whimsical work offers readers an escape into a meticulously imagined realm. This book kindles the spark of wonder in young hearts while reminding adults of the magic they once knew.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Dome of Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in 1951 in Northern Michigan's remote landscape between two great lakes, Linda Mae Pease drew inspiration from a childhood rich with natural beauty and boundless creativity. Raised as the seventh of twelve siblings in a time before television dominated households, she and her family invented their own worlds through play, exploration, and artistic expression. The dense forests, cascading waterfalls, and rope swings of her youth became the foundation for her imaginative spirit—a spirit she has carried into adulthood and now shares through her writing to inspire future generations.
"The Dome of Life" explores themes of environmental stewardship, the cost of unchecked ambition, and the enduring power of imagination to connect us across time. Readers will discover how civilizations once flourished in harmony with nature, only to see that balance shattered by humanity's hunger for dominion. Through this fantastical tale, Pease reveals what was lost and invites contemplation about what might still be preserved. Her narrative resonates particularly with those who cherish wonder and seek to instill that same sense of magic in younger minds.
"Writing this book made me feel young again," said author Linda Mae Pease. "I wanted to share with my children and grandchildren—my Itsy Bits—a piece of the imaginative world that sustained me through childhood, a world where adventure waited around every corner and nature spoke in endless possibilities."
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Mae Pease's whimsical work offers readers an escape into a meticulously imagined realm. This book kindles the spark of wonder in young hearts while reminding adults of the magic they once knew.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Dome of Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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