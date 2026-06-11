Author Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse’s New Book "Guided Meditation for Children" Aims to Inspire Young Readers to Explore Their Imagination and Creativity Through Meditation
Recent release “Guided Meditation for Children” from Page Publishing author Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse is an engaging read designed for young readers to help them explore the art of guided meditation. Although Gina A.”Jewels” D’Ulisse offers her own guided meditations, the author emphasises that there is no right or wrong way, allowing readers the freedom of expression and creativity while meditating.
Shoreham, NY, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse, who discovered her passion for writing at a young age, has completed her new book, “Guided Meditation for Children”: a captivating series that aims to help young readers explore guided meditation through utilizing their imaginations.
“The intent of this book is to bring the beauty and magic of creativity alive in each experience through the gift of imagination and have children understand there is no right or wrong way to guided meditation. It just is,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse’s enlightening collection invites readers of all ages to embrace the incredible gift that guided meditation can be, making this a perfect addition to any family library for young readers interested in taking their first steps into the art of meditation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Guided Meditation for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
“The intent of this book is to bring the beauty and magic of creativity alive in each experience through the gift of imagination and have children understand there is no right or wrong way to guided meditation. It just is,” writes the author.
Published by Page Publishing, Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse’s enlightening collection invites readers of all ages to embrace the incredible gift that guided meditation can be, making this a perfect addition to any family library for young readers interested in taking their first steps into the art of meditation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Guided Meditation for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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