Author Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse’s New Book "Guided Meditation for Children" Aims to Inspire Young Readers to Explore Their Imagination and Creativity Through Meditation

Recent release “Guided Meditation for Children” from Page Publishing author Gina A. "Jewels" D'Ulisse is an engaging read designed for young readers to help them explore the art of guided meditation. Although Gina A.”Jewels” D’Ulisse offers her own guided meditations, the author emphasises that there is no right or wrong way, allowing readers the freedom of expression and creativity while meditating.