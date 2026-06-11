Author Healer DarkLight’s New Book, "Nightmares and Daydreams," Includes Poems, Prose, and Short Stories That Have Been Inspired by Life Events
Recent release “Nightmares and Daydreams” from Page Publishing author Healer DarkLight is the culmination of the author’s many years of compiling feelings and emotions, highlighting love and spirituality, as well as a sense of horror and dark humor.
Memphis, TN, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Healer DarkLight, has an insatiable appetite for writing abstract poetry and unique short stories, has completed his new book, “Nightmares and Daydreams”: an inspirational work that explores themes of love, loss, life, and death through poetry and short stories.
Healer DarkLight writes, “As I sit here, my mind drifts, and I decide to stroll on down the road. I realize that my stride has carried me far from home. Where did I end up? Well, let me tell you, my pete and repeat which is my feet has carried me to a cemetery, and as my eyes adjust from the light to the dark, there are things that gleam through me that are not usually seen, and as I take a gander through the trees, I view phenomenal events that my mind is like, Nah, no way, nah it can’t be. This is bent!”
He continues, “Then as my curiosity is pulling me even with me pushing back, it’s to no avail, and there goes a ghost dragging a chain and another ringing a bell. Oh my god, hell yes, and heaven knows I tell no tales; however, I look over that way and over there…please tell me that’s not a man covered in hair. On the roof, there goes a crazy werewolf. And as I travel along this sanctified trail and over that hill, there I stand alone…and look! An old antediluvian abode appeared there out of nowhere. So as I linger and gather my breath and am about come to my senses, I see a pyre and go get warm by the fire. Then I be damned I look through the window and see a psychotic vampire. So I turn around, and right beside me by the flames that lick my very soul—I know that this is no trick—I see a scary-ass witch. If it wasn’t for me looking up and seeing the moon waxing and waning and everyone looking at me, I might have stayed very afraid because did I forget. Oh yeah, geez, it’s All Hallows’ Eve.”
Published by Page Publishing, Healer DarkLight’s compelling work encircles readers with wonder, excitement, awe, and laughter as they discover the author’s unique perspective on the world.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Nightmares and Daydreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Healer DarkLight writes, “As I sit here, my mind drifts, and I decide to stroll on down the road. I realize that my stride has carried me far from home. Where did I end up? Well, let me tell you, my pete and repeat which is my feet has carried me to a cemetery, and as my eyes adjust from the light to the dark, there are things that gleam through me that are not usually seen, and as I take a gander through the trees, I view phenomenal events that my mind is like, Nah, no way, nah it can’t be. This is bent!”
He continues, “Then as my curiosity is pulling me even with me pushing back, it’s to no avail, and there goes a ghost dragging a chain and another ringing a bell. Oh my god, hell yes, and heaven knows I tell no tales; however, I look over that way and over there…please tell me that’s not a man covered in hair. On the roof, there goes a crazy werewolf. And as I travel along this sanctified trail and over that hill, there I stand alone…and look! An old antediluvian abode appeared there out of nowhere. So as I linger and gather my breath and am about come to my senses, I see a pyre and go get warm by the fire. Then I be damned I look through the window and see a psychotic vampire. So I turn around, and right beside me by the flames that lick my very soul—I know that this is no trick—I see a scary-ass witch. If it wasn’t for me looking up and seeing the moon waxing and waning and everyone looking at me, I might have stayed very afraid because did I forget. Oh yeah, geez, it’s All Hallows’ Eve.”
Published by Page Publishing, Healer DarkLight’s compelling work encircles readers with wonder, excitement, awe, and laughter as they discover the author’s unique perspective on the world.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Nightmares and Daydreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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