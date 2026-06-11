Author Healer DarkLight’s New Book, "Nightmares and Daydreams," Includes Poems, Prose, and Short Stories That Have Been Inspired by Life Events

Recent release “Nightmares and Daydreams” from Page Publishing author Healer DarkLight is the culmination of the author’s many years of compiling feelings and emotions, highlighting love and spirituality, as well as a sense of horror and dark humor.