Author Publio Casillas’s New Book, “THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara,” Follows Two Detectives Who Investigate a Series of Ritualistic Murders

Recent release “THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Publio Casillas is a gripping thriller that follows Detectives Harlan and Grayson who find themselves investigating a series of gruesome, ritualistic murders in a small town near Providence. But as they search for the killer, a more sinister web of crime unfolds.