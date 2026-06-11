Author Publio Casillas’s New Book, “THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara,” Follows Two Detectives Who Investigate a Series of Ritualistic Murders
Recent release “THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Publio Casillas is a gripping thriller that follows Detectives Harlan and Grayson who find themselves investigating a series of gruesome, ritualistic murders in a small town near Providence. But as they search for the killer, a more sinister web of crime unfolds.
Molino, FL, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Publio Casillas, a retired US Air Force master sergeant who now teaches and writes with a focused intensity shaped by discipline, service, and a fascination with the human psyche under pressure, has completed his new book, “THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara”: a gripping mystery novel that follows two detectives whose small town is turned upside down by a series of horrifying ritualistic sacrifices.
“A body in a barn. A name scrawled in blood. A small town on the edge of revelation,” writes Casillas. “When officers respond to a routine trespassing call on the outskirts of Providence, they stumble upon something unspeakable: a woman nailed to a makeshift cross, her body grotesquely mutilated, her identity unknown. Nearby, the corpse of a teenage boy lies broken in the rafters, his final act a blood-soaked farewell to his mother. As Detectives Harlan and Grayson take the case, they uncover a web of missing persons, cryptic symbols, and a series of horrors too precise to be impulsive. The deeper they dig, the more reality begins to fracture. Burned markings that shouldn’t exist, a pathologist whose silence says too much, and autopsy findings that suggest this killing was not random but rehearsed. In the shadows of it all moves a killer driven by whispers only he can hear. He has gazed into the infinite, and returned as death’s hand. His faith is madness, his clarity fractured, and his obedience twisted by personal obsession. He believes he serves a greater purpose, but the truth is more terrifying: no one is in control. Not even him.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Publio Casillas’s enthralling tale expertly blends investigative realism with supernatural horror, weaving an unforgettable tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, keeping them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“A body in a barn. A name scrawled in blood. A small town on the edge of revelation,” writes Casillas. “When officers respond to a routine trespassing call on the outskirts of Providence, they stumble upon something unspeakable: a woman nailed to a makeshift cross, her body grotesquely mutilated, her identity unknown. Nearby, the corpse of a teenage boy lies broken in the rafters, his final act a blood-soaked farewell to his mother. As Detectives Harlan and Grayson take the case, they uncover a web of missing persons, cryptic symbols, and a series of horrors too precise to be impulsive. The deeper they dig, the more reality begins to fracture. Burned markings that shouldn’t exist, a pathologist whose silence says too much, and autopsy findings that suggest this killing was not random but rehearsed. In the shadows of it all moves a killer driven by whispers only he can hear. He has gazed into the infinite, and returned as death’s hand. His faith is madness, his clarity fractured, and his obedience twisted by personal obsession. He believes he serves a greater purpose, but the truth is more terrifying: no one is in control. Not even him.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Publio Casillas’s enthralling tale expertly blends investigative realism with supernatural horror, weaving an unforgettable tale that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, keeping them guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "THE UNRAVELING BOOK 1: The Cases of Juliette and Sara" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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