Recent Release, "The Colorado Ambush," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Gene Fugate, Delivers a Gripping Tale of Family Secrets, Political Intrigue, and Frontier Justice
Bennington, NE, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gene Fugate has completed a riveting new book, "The Colorado Ambush," a Western that combines mystery, suspense, and high-stakes action. The story follows John Maxwell Wingate, who discovers he has family he believed lost to history. When his grandfather is revealed to have been murdered by fortune hunters, Max returns to his hometown as a special agent for the president, tasked with uncovering the fate of two missing marshals and the shadowy reasons Congress refuses to grant Colorado territory statehood. What begins as an investigation quickly becomes a desperate fight for survival as Max and his loved ones face mounting threats.
Fugate's background as a lifelong reader of Western literature and his career as part of the management team of cooperative companies inform the authentic detail and economic precision of his narrative. He crafted "The Colorado Ambush" during the pandemic, refining his storytelling through multiple drafts until he discovered the narrative voice that captured the spirit of the genre he so deeply admires. His experience with complex organizational systems and careful analysis translates into a plot that unfolds with methodical tension.
In "The Colorado Ambush," readers will discover a protagonist whose mastery of weaponry and tactical thinking are tested against enemies both obvious and concealed. The novel explores themes of family legacy, political corruption, and the price of justice in a lawless land. Max must draw on every skill he possesses—from gunplay to knife work to improvised combat—to protect the valley and those he loves. The stakes escalate as personal revenge collides with national interests, forcing Max to navigate betrayal and uncover long-buried truths.
"I wanted to create a story that honored the Western genre while exploring the complexity of a man caught between duty and family," said author Gene Fugate. "Max's journey became a way for me to examine what we owe to the past and what we fight for in the present."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Gene Fugate's action-packed work offers readers an immersive escape into the American frontier. The novel combines historical atmosphere with contemporary storytelling that will captivate fans of classic Western adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Colorado Ambush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Fugate's background as a lifelong reader of Western literature and his career as part of the management team of cooperative companies inform the authentic detail and economic precision of his narrative. He crafted "The Colorado Ambush" during the pandemic, refining his storytelling through multiple drafts until he discovered the narrative voice that captured the spirit of the genre he so deeply admires. His experience with complex organizational systems and careful analysis translates into a plot that unfolds with methodical tension.
In "The Colorado Ambush," readers will discover a protagonist whose mastery of weaponry and tactical thinking are tested against enemies both obvious and concealed. The novel explores themes of family legacy, political corruption, and the price of justice in a lawless land. Max must draw on every skill he possesses—from gunplay to knife work to improvised combat—to protect the valley and those he loves. The stakes escalate as personal revenge collides with national interests, forcing Max to navigate betrayal and uncover long-buried truths.
"I wanted to create a story that honored the Western genre while exploring the complexity of a man caught between duty and family," said author Gene Fugate. "Max's journey became a way for me to examine what we owe to the past and what we fight for in the present."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Gene Fugate's action-packed work offers readers an immersive escape into the American frontier. The novel combines historical atmosphere with contemporary storytelling that will captivate fans of classic Western adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Colorado Ambush" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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