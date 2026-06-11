Recent Release, "The Giant Christmas Tree," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Rosalyn C. Brown, Captures the Wonder of Holiday Traditions Through a Child's Eyes
East Orange, NJ, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rosalyn C. Brown has completed a new book, "The Giant Christmas Tree," a delightful children's story that celebrates the magic of the season through the perspective of a young narrator. The tale follows a girl as she marvels at her family's towering Christmas tree—a giant symbol of holiday joy that looms large in her imagination. Through her eyes, readers experience the anticipation and warmth that come with festive family gatherings, as she shares her deep affection for Christmas and the special moments it creates.
Brown's journey as a writer began remarkably young; at just twelve years old, she penned her first story and discovered an enduring passion for the craft. Her dedication to young readers stems from a heartfelt mission: to ensure that every child who opens one of her books either learns something meaningful or experiences genuine laughter. She understands that daily learning matters profoundly, and that a child's joy is something truly sacred.
In "The Giant Christmas Tree," Brown explores the beauty of family traditions and sibling bonds. Readers will discover how the narrator and her older brother work together to transform their tree into something spectacular, reflecting themes of togetherness, shared responsibility, and the quiet moments of connection that make holidays unforgettable. The story invites young audiences to reflect on their own family traditions while celebrating the universal language of celebration and love.
"My greatest hope is that children reading this story feel the warmth of family and understand how the smallest traditions can create the biggest memories," said author Rosalyn C. Brown.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Rosalyn C. Brown's heartwarming work reminds young readers of the enchantment found in family time and seasonal celebration. This book resonates with anyone who cherishes the spirit of togetherness.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "The Giant Christmas Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Brown's journey as a writer began remarkably young; at just twelve years old, she penned her first story and discovered an enduring passion for the craft. Her dedication to young readers stems from a heartfelt mission: to ensure that every child who opens one of her books either learns something meaningful or experiences genuine laughter. She understands that daily learning matters profoundly, and that a child's joy is something truly sacred.
In "The Giant Christmas Tree," Brown explores the beauty of family traditions and sibling bonds. Readers will discover how the narrator and her older brother work together to transform their tree into something spectacular, reflecting themes of togetherness, shared responsibility, and the quiet moments of connection that make holidays unforgettable. The story invites young audiences to reflect on their own family traditions while celebrating the universal language of celebration and love.
"My greatest hope is that children reading this story feel the warmth of family and understand how the smallest traditions can create the biggest memories," said author Rosalyn C. Brown.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Rosalyn C. Brown's heartwarming work reminds young readers of the enchantment found in family time and seasonal celebration. This book resonates with anyone who cherishes the spirit of togetherness.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "The Giant Christmas Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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