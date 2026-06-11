Recent Release, "A Letter to Mom," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Jennifer Hudson, is a Heartwarming Account That Celebrates the Profound Impact of a Mother's Love
Jackson, MS, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson has completed a new book, "A Letter to Mom," a poignant memoir. Author Jennifer Hudson's personal journey is woven seamlessly into the narrative, creating a deeply resonant read. "A Letter to Mom" by Jennifer Hudson is a thoughtful exploration of the unbreakable bond between a mother and child. What readers will discover is a testament to the enduring power of family, faith, and the cherished memories that sustain us even in the face of profound loss.
"Writing this book was a labor of love, a way to honor the woman who shaped me in countless ways," says Hudson. "I hope that my story will provide comfort and inspiration to anyone who has experienced the bittersweet journey of losing a parent."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jennifer Hudson's eloquent work offers readers a profound and uplifting perspective. "A Letter to Mom" is a moving celebration of maternal love that reminds us of what truly matters most in life.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "A Letter to Mom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
"Writing this book was a labor of love, a way to honor the woman who shaped me in countless ways," says Hudson. "I hope that my story will provide comfort and inspiration to anyone who has experienced the bittersweet journey of losing a parent."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jennifer Hudson's eloquent work offers readers a profound and uplifting perspective. "A Letter to Mom" is a moving celebration of maternal love that reminds us of what truly matters most in life.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "A Letter to Mom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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