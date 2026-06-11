Recent Release, "First Day of School," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Jennifer Hudson, is a Charming Tale That Captures the Excitement and Anxieties of a New Academic Year
Jackson, MS, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson has completed a new book, "First Day of School," a delightful children's story. Author Jennifer Hudson's own experiences as a seventh-grade social studies teacher are woven into the narrative, lending authenticity and heart to the story. "First Day of School" by Jennifer Hudson is a heartwarming depiction of the anticipation, resilience, and triumph of students navigating a fresh academic journey. Readers will discover the joys and challenges faced by the book's main characters, two new students nervously embarking on their first day at a new school.
"As both an educator and a parent, I wanted to capture the unique magic of the first day of school," says Hudson. "It's a time filled with equal parts excitement and trepidation, and I hope this book will resonate with young readers experiencing those same emotions."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jennifer Hudson's uplifting work provides valuable insights for children preparing to begin a new school year. The book's gentle humor and relatable characters are sure to delight young readers and their families.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "First Day of School" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
"As both an educator and a parent, I wanted to capture the unique magic of the first day of school," says Hudson. "It's a time filled with equal parts excitement and trepidation, and I hope this book will resonate with young readers experiencing those same emotions."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Jennifer Hudson's uplifting work provides valuable insights for children preparing to begin a new school year. The book's gentle humor and relatable characters are sure to delight young readers and their families.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "First Day of School" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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