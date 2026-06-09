Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation Across Mohave County
Lake Havasu City, AZ, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (KWALR) is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership between Vicki Runyon, a longstanding and highly respected force in Mohave County real estate, and David Morse, a recognized real estate operator and growth leader.
With deep roots in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman, and surrounding markets, Runyon has built a reputation for integrity, consistency, and influence across the region. Her longstanding relationships and commitment to the local real estate community have made her one of the most trusted leaders in the county and within Keller Williams. Under her sole ownership KWALR has grown to nearly 200 agents, serving almost 2,000 clients annually.
As a new owner in the company, Morse brings a proven track record of scaling high-performance real estate organizations. Currently leading offices home to nearly 1,000 agents across Arizona, his expertise in agent productivity and business expansion has positioned his organizations among the top performers in the industry nationwide.
Together, Runyon and Morse are aligning their strengths to create one of the most compelling opportunities for real estate agents in Mohave County—combining local leadership with expanded reach.
This partnership reflects their shared commitment to putting agents first—paired with a bold focus on innovation and staying at the forefront of a rapidly evolving real estate industry. By integrating cutting-edge tools, expanded business opportunities, and people-first values, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty is positioning its agents to compete and win at the highest level.
“This partnership is about taking Vicki’s legacy and love for her people and effectively scaling that for the next several decades,” said Morse. “We are doubling down on our commitment to our people—bringing innovation, systems, and tools to help them thrive in any market. Together, we will be the go-to real estate firm for development, commercial, and residential real estate in Mohave county.”
Runyon added, “We’re building something special here—where agents feel supported, empowered, and equipped with the tools and opportunities to grow beyond what’s been possible before.”
Runyon and Morse are focused on significant growth in the coming years. Since formalizing their partnership at the turn of the year, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty has already added two dozen agents to its offices, announced a partnership with Desert Land Group and one of Havasu’s premier builders, Janecek Homes, and is on pace to have its best year ever in sales and listings.
About Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty is the premier real estate brokerage serving Mohave County, committed to agent success through training, culture, and innovative growth opportunities.
With deep roots in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman, and surrounding markets, Runyon has built a reputation for integrity, consistency, and influence across the region. Her longstanding relationships and commitment to the local real estate community have made her one of the most trusted leaders in the county and within Keller Williams. Under her sole ownership KWALR has grown to nearly 200 agents, serving almost 2,000 clients annually.
As a new owner in the company, Morse brings a proven track record of scaling high-performance real estate organizations. Currently leading offices home to nearly 1,000 agents across Arizona, his expertise in agent productivity and business expansion has positioned his organizations among the top performers in the industry nationwide.
Together, Runyon and Morse are aligning their strengths to create one of the most compelling opportunities for real estate agents in Mohave County—combining local leadership with expanded reach.
This partnership reflects their shared commitment to putting agents first—paired with a bold focus on innovation and staying at the forefront of a rapidly evolving real estate industry. By integrating cutting-edge tools, expanded business opportunities, and people-first values, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty is positioning its agents to compete and win at the highest level.
“This partnership is about taking Vicki’s legacy and love for her people and effectively scaling that for the next several decades,” said Morse. “We are doubling down on our commitment to our people—bringing innovation, systems, and tools to help them thrive in any market. Together, we will be the go-to real estate firm for development, commercial, and residential real estate in Mohave county.”
Runyon added, “We’re building something special here—where agents feel supported, empowered, and equipped with the tools and opportunities to grow beyond what’s been possible before.”
Runyon and Morse are focused on significant growth in the coming years. Since formalizing their partnership at the turn of the year, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty has already added two dozen agents to its offices, announced a partnership with Desert Land Group and one of Havasu’s premier builders, Janecek Homes, and is on pace to have its best year ever in sales and listings.
About Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty is the premier real estate brokerage serving Mohave County, committed to agent success through training, culture, and innovative growth opportunities.
Contact
Keller Williams Arizona Living RealtyContact
David Morse
928-453-6111
https://arizonalivingrealty.kw.com/
David Morse
928-453-6111
https://arizonalivingrealty.kw.com/
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