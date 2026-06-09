Jaxon Launches Neurosymbolic Guardrail Technology DSAIL Availability in AWS Marketplace
Boston, MA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jaxon, the company making AI more trustworthy through neurosymbolic guardrails, announced today that its technology, Domain Specific AI Language (DSAIL), is now available on AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.
DSAIL is leading the shift toward AI-assisted rules enforcement, using LLMs to extract, codify, and enforce complex rule sets from internal policies, regulations, and other guidelines. Where others treat LLMs as black-box generators, Jaxon uses them as collaborators—bridging natural language and structured, enforceable logic. For highassurance AI use cases, plausible answers are not enough; unbounded, opaque outputs introduce operational and compliance risk. DSAIL ensures AI systems operate within explicit policy boundaries—producing decisions that are testable, auditable, and aligned with company specifications. The result is not just smarter automation, but accountable automation. By translating doctrine into executable policy rules, DSAIL enables consistent, defensible decision-making at scale. DSAIL doesn’t replace human judgment—it structures, strengthens, and verifies it.
AWS customers will now have access to Jaxon’s DSAIL technology directly within AWS Marketplace. Jaxon provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of DSAIL within their AWS Marketplace account.
“We are pleased to be available in AWS Marketplace and happy that enterprises across all industries will have the ability to leverage and deploy our DSAIL technology to help make their AI more trustworthy. With our AWS Marketplace presence, we hope to deliver enforceable, transparent, and auditable AI decision-making to all our customers.” - Scott Cohen, Jaxon CEO
For more information on Jaxon and its DSAIL technology, please visit Jaxon’s landing page.
Jaxon turns complex policies, regulations, and internal guidelines into structured, enforceable rule sets — using LLMs as collaborators, not black boxes. Where most AI tooling generates plausible outputs with no guarantees, Jaxon ensures AI systems operate within explicit boundaries: testable, auditable, and aligned to spec. It's a repeatable, version-controlled compliance layer that replaces ad-hoc prompt engineering with accountable automation.
DSAIL is leading the shift toward AI-assisted rules enforcement, using LLMs to extract, codify, and enforce complex rule sets from internal policies, regulations, and other guidelines. Where others treat LLMs as black-box generators, Jaxon uses them as collaborators—bridging natural language and structured, enforceable logic. For highassurance AI use cases, plausible answers are not enough; unbounded, opaque outputs introduce operational and compliance risk. DSAIL ensures AI systems operate within explicit policy boundaries—producing decisions that are testable, auditable, and aligned with company specifications. The result is not just smarter automation, but accountable automation. By translating doctrine into executable policy rules, DSAIL enables consistent, defensible decision-making at scale. DSAIL doesn’t replace human judgment—it structures, strengthens, and verifies it.
AWS customers will now have access to Jaxon’s DSAIL technology directly within AWS Marketplace. Jaxon provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of DSAIL within their AWS Marketplace account.
“We are pleased to be available in AWS Marketplace and happy that enterprises across all industries will have the ability to leverage and deploy our DSAIL technology to help make their AI more trustworthy. With our AWS Marketplace presence, we hope to deliver enforceable, transparent, and auditable AI decision-making to all our customers.” - Scott Cohen, Jaxon CEO
For more information on Jaxon and its DSAIL technology, please visit Jaxon’s landing page.
Jaxon turns complex policies, regulations, and internal guidelines into structured, enforceable rule sets — using LLMs as collaborators, not black boxes. Where most AI tooling generates plausible outputs with no guarantees, Jaxon ensures AI systems operate within explicit boundaries: testable, auditable, and aligned to spec. It's a repeatable, version-controlled compliance layer that replaces ad-hoc prompt engineering with accountable automation.
Contact
Jaxon, Inc.Contact
Scott Cohen
(877) 209-7055
www.jaxon.ai
Scott Cohen
(877) 209-7055
www.jaxon.ai
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