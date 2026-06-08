ProfessionalHeadshot.io Announces AI Headshot Tool for Career Profiles
ProfessionalHeadshot.io helps professionals create LinkedIn, resume, company bio, and press-ready headshots from everyday selfies through a career-focused AI photo workflow.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ProfessionalHeadshot.io today announced the availability of its AI headshot service for professionals who need polished profile photos without scheduling a studio session. The platform lets users upload casual photos, choose professional styles, and receive high-resolution headshots for LinkedIn, resumes, company websites, speaker profiles, press kits, and other business use cases.
Search demand around career profile imagery remains active. DataForSEO's May 2026 U.S. Google keyword data shows approximately 49,500 monthly searches for "professional headshot" and "professional headshots," 9,900 monthly searches for "ai headshots," and 4,400 monthly searches for "LinkedIn headshot." ProfessionalHeadshot.io is built for the practical side of that demand: people who need credible, work-ready images but do not want to book a photographer, travel to a studio, or wait days for edited proofs.
The workflow is designed to be straightforward. Users upload 5 to 20 selfies from a phone, select the industry, outfit styles, and backgrounds they want, and the system trains a personalized AI model before generating the finished set. Plans currently start at $29 for 40 AI-generated headshots, with Pro and Executive plans offering 70 and 100 images respectively. Delivery time ranges from about 20 to 30 minutes on Basic, 15 to 20 minutes on Pro, and 10 to 15 minutes on Executive priority processing.
ProfessionalHeadshot.io focuses on career-specific use cases instead of general image generation. Style options are organized around professional contexts such as LinkedIn, corporate profiles, press-ready images, executive portraits, medical, legal, finance, real estate, technology, academic, and business-casual looks. Users can download high-resolution images and use them commercially across profile pages, company materials, press assets, and marketing channels.
Privacy is also part of the workflow. The service states that uploaded photos are used to generate the user's headshots and are deleted automatically after 30 days. It also states that user photos are not sold or used to train other AI models.
"A good headshot has become part of the basic toolkit for job seekers, founders, consultants, creators, and remote teams," said Jacob Park, founder of ProfessionalHeadshot.io. "We built ProfessionalHeadshot.io for people who want a clean, professional result without turning a profile-photo update into a full photoshoot project."
The platform is available now at https://professionalheadshot.io. Team pricing is available for companies that want a consistent look across multiple employees.
Search demand around career profile imagery remains active. DataForSEO's May 2026 U.S. Google keyword data shows approximately 49,500 monthly searches for "professional headshot" and "professional headshots," 9,900 monthly searches for "ai headshots," and 4,400 monthly searches for "LinkedIn headshot." ProfessionalHeadshot.io is built for the practical side of that demand: people who need credible, work-ready images but do not want to book a photographer, travel to a studio, or wait days for edited proofs.
The workflow is designed to be straightforward. Users upload 5 to 20 selfies from a phone, select the industry, outfit styles, and backgrounds they want, and the system trains a personalized AI model before generating the finished set. Plans currently start at $29 for 40 AI-generated headshots, with Pro and Executive plans offering 70 and 100 images respectively. Delivery time ranges from about 20 to 30 minutes on Basic, 15 to 20 minutes on Pro, and 10 to 15 minutes on Executive priority processing.
ProfessionalHeadshot.io focuses on career-specific use cases instead of general image generation. Style options are organized around professional contexts such as LinkedIn, corporate profiles, press-ready images, executive portraits, medical, legal, finance, real estate, technology, academic, and business-casual looks. Users can download high-resolution images and use them commercially across profile pages, company materials, press assets, and marketing channels.
Privacy is also part of the workflow. The service states that uploaded photos are used to generate the user's headshots and are deleted automatically after 30 days. It also states that user photos are not sold or used to train other AI models.
"A good headshot has become part of the basic toolkit for job seekers, founders, consultants, creators, and remote teams," said Jacob Park, founder of ProfessionalHeadshot.io. "We built ProfessionalHeadshot.io for people who want a clean, professional result without turning a profile-photo update into a full photoshoot project."
The platform is available now at https://professionalheadshot.io. Team pricing is available for companies that want a consistent look across multiple employees.
Contact
ProfessionalHeadshot.ioContact
Jacob Yang
+852 6198 4857
https://professionalheadshot.io
Jacob Yang
+852 6198 4857
https://professionalheadshot.io
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