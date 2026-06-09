Global Lens Photography Awards Opens 2026 Call for Entries
Photographers worldwide are invited to submit work across the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards program, with early-bird entries open through July 30, 2026.
Saint Etienne, France, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Global Lens Photography Awards has opened its 2026 Call for Entries, inviting photographers around the world to submit work across an expanded international competition program.
The 2026 edition welcomes photographers aged 18 and above, regardless of nationality, residency or professional standing. Submissions are open across the main categories of Advertising, Architecture, Black & White, Story & Culture, Fine Art, Minimalist, Nature, People and Special, with multiple subcategories designed to reflect the breadth of contemporary photographic practice.
Built as an international platform for serious photographic recognition, Global Lens Photography Awards seeks work with visual strength, authorship and lasting presence. Photographers may submit single images or series, giving space to both decisive individual photographs and more developed bodies of work.
Selected photographers receive official certificates, Annual Book publication, virtual exhibition placement, interview opportunities, website and social media visibility, and recognition across category and subcategory levels. The Photographer of the Year receives a EUR 1,000 cash prize, trophy, Annual Book feature, published interview and prominent exhibition placement.
The competition is judged anonymously by an independent international panel. Registration opened on June 1, 2026. The Early-Bird deadline is July 30, 2026, with the final deadline set for September 30, 2026. Winners are scheduled to be announced in mid-November 2026.
Submissions are now open through globallensawards.com.
The 2026 edition welcomes photographers aged 18 and above, regardless of nationality, residency or professional standing. Submissions are open across the main categories of Advertising, Architecture, Black & White, Story & Culture, Fine Art, Minimalist, Nature, People and Special, with multiple subcategories designed to reflect the breadth of contemporary photographic practice.
Built as an international platform for serious photographic recognition, Global Lens Photography Awards seeks work with visual strength, authorship and lasting presence. Photographers may submit single images or series, giving space to both decisive individual photographs and more developed bodies of work.
Selected photographers receive official certificates, Annual Book publication, virtual exhibition placement, interview opportunities, website and social media visibility, and recognition across category and subcategory levels. The Photographer of the Year receives a EUR 1,000 cash prize, trophy, Annual Book feature, published interview and prominent exhibition placement.
The competition is judged anonymously by an independent international panel. Registration opened on June 1, 2026. The Early-Bird deadline is July 30, 2026, with the final deadline set for September 30, 2026. Winners are scheduled to be announced in mid-November 2026.
Submissions are now open through globallensawards.com.
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+971588166344
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