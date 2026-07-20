Yellow Bowl Announces Launch of Toronto-Based Online Pet Food and Supplies Store
Yellow Bowl brings dog, cat, and small pet food and supplies together in a local Shopify-based shopping experience for Toronto residents.
Toronto, Canada, July 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Yellow Bowl has announced the launch of yellowbowl.ca, a Toronto-based online pet food and supplies store serving local residents with products for dogs, cats, and small animals.
The website launched on Shopify in March 2026 and was developed to give Toronto pet owners a local online option for everyday pet care shopping. The store includes pet food, treats, toys, grooming products, litter, bedding, feeding accessories, carriers, health products, and other supplies.
Yellow Bowl organizes its catalog by pet type, with dedicated shopping areas for dogs, cats, and small pets. Small pet categories include food, treats, bedding, habitats, carriers, health products, and accessories for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, chinchillas, degus, gerbils, mice, and rats.
"Yellow Bowl was created for pet owners who want online shopping to feel simple and dependable," said a founder of Yellow Bowl. "We are focused on serving Toronto residents with clear product categories, local delivery information, and a shopping experience built around everyday pet care."
The company says the online format allows customers to browse from home, compare categories, and review current delivery information before placing an order. Product availability and delivery details are listed on the website.
Yellow Bowl is now live at https://yellowbowl.ca.
About Yellow Bowl
Yellow Bowl is a Toronto online pet food and supplies store launched on Shopify in March 2026. The store offers products for dogs, cats, and small pets, including food, treats, toys, litter, grooming items, health products, carriers, bedding, and other everyday pet supplies.
The website launched on Shopify in March 2026 and was developed to give Toronto pet owners a local online option for everyday pet care shopping. The store includes pet food, treats, toys, grooming products, litter, bedding, feeding accessories, carriers, health products, and other supplies.
Yellow Bowl organizes its catalog by pet type, with dedicated shopping areas for dogs, cats, and small pets. Small pet categories include food, treats, bedding, habitats, carriers, health products, and accessories for rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, chinchillas, degus, gerbils, mice, and rats.
"Yellow Bowl was created for pet owners who want online shopping to feel simple and dependable," said a founder of Yellow Bowl. "We are focused on serving Toronto residents with clear product categories, local delivery information, and a shopping experience built around everyday pet care."
The company says the online format allows customers to browse from home, compare categories, and review current delivery information before placing an order. Product availability and delivery details are listed on the website.
Yellow Bowl is now live at https://yellowbowl.ca.
About Yellow Bowl
Yellow Bowl is a Toronto online pet food and supplies store launched on Shopify in March 2026. The store offers products for dogs, cats, and small pets, including food, treats, toys, litter, grooming items, health products, carriers, bedding, and other everyday pet supplies.
Contact
Yellow Bowl - Toronto Pet Food & Supplies Online StoreContact
Sunny Li
1 647-559-4115
https://yellowbowl.ca
Sunny Li
1 647-559-4115
https://yellowbowl.ca
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