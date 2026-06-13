BrainHeal Launches a New Online Wellness Space Where People Can Just Talk to Someone and Feel Lighter

BrainHeal is an online wellness community based in India, built around one simple belief, that everyone deserves someone to talk to and a space to feel lighter. In a world where people are more connected than ever yet increasingly lonely, BrainHeal offers a warm, judgment free, peer to peer space where anyone can talk, be heard, and calm their mind.