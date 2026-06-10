Loveforce International Releases a Rhythmic Blue Old Flame
On Friday, June 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the two singles is entitled “Rhythmic Blue" and another of the two music singles is entitled “This Old Flame,”
Santa Clarita, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 12, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the two singles is entitled “Rhythmic Blue." Another of the two music singles is entitled “This Old Flame.”
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “This Old Flame.” It is an Acoustic Jazz song. With nothing more than a guitar and her voice, Anna delivers a rhythmic instrumental accompaniment to her fierce vocal performance. The lyrics are about someone who is still carrying a torch for someone even though they have been apart for some time.
Walter Dolfini’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Rhythmic Blue.” It is a happy instrumental R&B song with Jazz overtones. It’s a blended fusion song. It has solid R&B rhythms, with touches of funk and jazz riffs throughout. It is dance ably syncopated with sung scat like vocals in no particular language.
“We are releasing two strong singles this week. While Anna Hamilton’s song showcases the soul stirring power of an acoustic track, Walter Dolfini’s blend Jazz with R&B and creates joy,” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Anna Hamilton’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “This Old Flame.” It is an Acoustic Jazz song. With nothing more than a guitar and her voice, Anna delivers a rhythmic instrumental accompaniment to her fierce vocal performance. The lyrics are about someone who is still carrying a torch for someone even though they have been apart for some time.
Walter Dolfini’s new Digital Music Single is entitled “Rhythmic Blue.” It is a happy instrumental R&B song with Jazz overtones. It’s a blended fusion song. It has solid R&B rhythms, with touches of funk and jazz riffs throughout. It is dance ably syncopated with sung scat like vocals in no particular language.
“We are releasing two strong singles this week. While Anna Hamilton’s song showcases the soul stirring power of an acoustic track, Walter Dolfini’s blend Jazz with R&B and creates joy,” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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