Insurance on B Street Opens as First Business in New B Street Complex at Babcock Ranch
Insurance on B Street, a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, officially opened June 8, 2026, as the first business in Babcock Ranch’s new B Street complex. The independent agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance, with a focus on clear answers, local service, and a more personal insurance experience for Babcock Ranch and Southwest Florida.
Fort Myers, FL, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Insurance on B Street, formerly operating under the Way Better Insurance name, officially opened today in the new B Street complex at Babcock Ranch, becoming the first business to open its doors in the new commercial development.
The new name was chosen to reflect both the agency’s physical location and its purpose. Located on B Street in Babcock Ranch, Insurance on B Street gives the office a clear local identity while still carrying the larger mission of Way Better Insurance: to make the insurance experience more understandable, more personal, and simply better.
“The name made sense the moment we said it out loud,” said Karen Culbertson of Way Better Insurance. “We are literally on B Street, in Babcock Ranch, and the B also stands for Better. That is what this office is meant to be. A better way for people in Babcock Ranch to ask questions, understand their coverage, and feel cared for by an actual real life human being.”
Insurance on B Street is a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, created specifically for the Babcock Ranch community and the surrounding Southwest Florida area. The office will offer local access to home insurance, auto insurance, flood insurance, umbrella insurance, condo insurance, renters insurance, golf cart insurance, and select business insurance options.
Babcock Ranch has become known as one of the most forward thinking communities in Florida, built around sustainability, technology, nature, walkability, and a strong sense of neighborhood connection. For Way Better Insurance, opening an office in Babcock Ranch was less about simply adding another location and more about being part of a community that is growing with intention.
“We chose Babcock Ranch because it feels like the kind of place where the future of Southwest Florida is being built,” Culbertson said. “It is growing, it is intentional, and it has a real sense of community. Insurance in Florida can be complicated, frustrating, and sometimes just plain overwhelming. We wanted to create a place where people can walk in, sit down, ask real questions, and get clear answers from a person who knows the market and actually wants to help.”
As an independent insurance agency, Insurance on B Street is not tied to one insurance company. The agency can shop multiple carriers and help customers compare coverage options based on their individual needs.
The office will serve residents of Babcock Ranch, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Charlotte County, Lee County, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities.
The agency’s goal is not only to help customers find insurance, but to help them better understand what they have, what they need, and what they may not need.
“A lot of people do not really know what their insurance covers until something bad happens,” Culbertson said. “We want to help change that. Whether someone is buying a new home in Babcock Ranch, reviewing their flood insurance, adding a golf cart, insuring a family vehicle, or trying to understand why their premium changed, we want them to have a place they can go for real answers.”
The Babcock Ranch location will be managed by Ruth, an experienced insurance professional with 20 years in the industry. Before joining Way Better Insurance, Ruth managed one of the largest captive insurance agencies in the country.
“Babcock Ranch is exactly the kind of community where a local insurance office makes sense,” said Ruth, Agency Manager for Insurance on B Street. “People here are building homes, raising families, starting businesses, driving golf carts around town, and investing in a lifestyle. They deserve an insurance agency that understands the community, understands Florida insurance, and is available when they need help. My goal is for every customer to feel listened to, educated, and cared for.”
Insurance on B Street is part of the Way Better Insurance family, which also has a main office in Fort Myers. The Babcock Ranch location is the agency’s first boutique office, created to offer a more intimate and community specific insurance experience.
“Our name says a lot about what we are trying to do,” Culbertson said. “We want the experience to be not just a little better, but WAY BETTER. Better communication. Better education. Better service. And hopefully, a better feeling when people walk out than when they walked in.”
Insurance on B Street is now open in the new B Street complex at Babcock Ranch.
About Insurance on B Street
Insurance on B Street is a boutique office of Way Better Insurance located in Babcock Ranch, Florida. The agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance options. As an independent insurance agency, Insurance on B Street helps customers compare coverage from multiple carriers while focusing on education, service, and long term relationships.
About Way Better Insurance
Way Better Insurance is an independent insurance agency based in Southwest Florida. The agency serves individuals, families, and businesses with personal and commercial insurance options, with a focus on making insurance easier to understand and more human to experience.
The new name was chosen to reflect both the agency’s physical location and its purpose. Located on B Street in Babcock Ranch, Insurance on B Street gives the office a clear local identity while still carrying the larger mission of Way Better Insurance: to make the insurance experience more understandable, more personal, and simply better.
“The name made sense the moment we said it out loud,” said Karen Culbertson of Way Better Insurance. “We are literally on B Street, in Babcock Ranch, and the B also stands for Better. That is what this office is meant to be. A better way for people in Babcock Ranch to ask questions, understand their coverage, and feel cared for by an actual real life human being.”
Insurance on B Street is a boutique office of Way Better Insurance, created specifically for the Babcock Ranch community and the surrounding Southwest Florida area. The office will offer local access to home insurance, auto insurance, flood insurance, umbrella insurance, condo insurance, renters insurance, golf cart insurance, and select business insurance options.
Babcock Ranch has become known as one of the most forward thinking communities in Florida, built around sustainability, technology, nature, walkability, and a strong sense of neighborhood connection. For Way Better Insurance, opening an office in Babcock Ranch was less about simply adding another location and more about being part of a community that is growing with intention.
“We chose Babcock Ranch because it feels like the kind of place where the future of Southwest Florida is being built,” Culbertson said. “It is growing, it is intentional, and it has a real sense of community. Insurance in Florida can be complicated, frustrating, and sometimes just plain overwhelming. We wanted to create a place where people can walk in, sit down, ask real questions, and get clear answers from a person who knows the market and actually wants to help.”
As an independent insurance agency, Insurance on B Street is not tied to one insurance company. The agency can shop multiple carriers and help customers compare coverage options based on their individual needs.
The office will serve residents of Babcock Ranch, Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Charlotte County, Lee County, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities.
The agency’s goal is not only to help customers find insurance, but to help them better understand what they have, what they need, and what they may not need.
“A lot of people do not really know what their insurance covers until something bad happens,” Culbertson said. “We want to help change that. Whether someone is buying a new home in Babcock Ranch, reviewing their flood insurance, adding a golf cart, insuring a family vehicle, or trying to understand why their premium changed, we want them to have a place they can go for real answers.”
The Babcock Ranch location will be managed by Ruth, an experienced insurance professional with 20 years in the industry. Before joining Way Better Insurance, Ruth managed one of the largest captive insurance agencies in the country.
“Babcock Ranch is exactly the kind of community where a local insurance office makes sense,” said Ruth, Agency Manager for Insurance on B Street. “People here are building homes, raising families, starting businesses, driving golf carts around town, and investing in a lifestyle. They deserve an insurance agency that understands the community, understands Florida insurance, and is available when they need help. My goal is for every customer to feel listened to, educated, and cared for.”
Insurance on B Street is part of the Way Better Insurance family, which also has a main office in Fort Myers. The Babcock Ranch location is the agency’s first boutique office, created to offer a more intimate and community specific insurance experience.
“Our name says a lot about what we are trying to do,” Culbertson said. “We want the experience to be not just a little better, but WAY BETTER. Better communication. Better education. Better service. And hopefully, a better feeling when people walk out than when they walked in.”
Insurance on B Street is now open in the new B Street complex at Babcock Ranch.
About Insurance on B Street
Insurance on B Street is a boutique office of Way Better Insurance located in Babcock Ranch, Florida. The agency offers home, auto, flood, umbrella, condo, renters, golf cart, and select business insurance options. As an independent insurance agency, Insurance on B Street helps customers compare coverage from multiple carriers while focusing on education, service, and long term relationships.
About Way Better Insurance
Way Better Insurance is an independent insurance agency based in Southwest Florida. The agency serves individuals, families, and businesses with personal and commercial insurance options, with a focus on making insurance easier to understand and more human to experience.
Contact
Insurance on B StreetContact
Ruth Villanueva
239-456-4540
www.insuranceonbstreet.com
Ruth Villanueva
239-456-4540
www.insuranceonbstreet.com
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