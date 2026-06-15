Recent Release, "The Day Everything Changed," by Mrs. Lex Griffin, Helps Young Readers Understand Pandemic Disruption Through a Child's Perspective
Jackson, MS, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mrs. Lex Griffin has completed her debut children's book, "The Day Everything Changed": Knowledge Series: Public Health Education for Children, a thoughtfully crafted narrative that follows Deon, a perceptive young boy navigating the sudden upheaval brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Deon's eyes, readers discover how this unprecedented global event reshapes his world—first within the safety of his home, then extending into the challenges he faces at school. The story captures the confusion, adaptation, and resilience that children experienced during this transformative period.
Griffin brings exceptional credentials to this important work. At just twenty-two years old, she earned her Master of Public Health in Health Promotion and Community Health Sciences and Graduate Certificate in Health Coaching for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management from Texas A&M University. Her academic excellence continued during her undergraduate years at Jackson State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration in three years rather than the conventional four. Following her graduation, she progressed through several managerial positions in the government sector before establishing Assertive Intuition Health Services, LLC in 2020, where she currently serves as CEO. Her professional trajectory includes work as a birth doula for underserved mothers, public health consulting for numerous organizations, and participation in the prestigious Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women in Business Program. She is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES), trained birth doula, and Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) Lifestyle Coach.
"The Day Everything Changed" addresses vital themes surrounding childhood resilience and emotional comprehension during crisis. Griffin's narrative examines how young people process dramatic shifts in their daily routines and social structures, offering age-appropriate exploration of pandemic impacts. Readers will discover authentic representation of children's anxieties and adaptations, while gaining insight into how kids make sense of circumstances beyond their control. This illuminating story bridges the gap between adult experiences and childhood perspectives, helping families discuss challenging topics with nuance and compassion.
"I created this book to help children understand that while everything around them may change rapidly, they possess inner strength to navigate uncertainty," said the author "My hope is that young readers see themselves reflected in Deon's journey and recognize that their feelings during difficult times are valid and shared by many."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mrs. Lex Griffin's insightful work provides young readers with validation and understanding during transformative moments. This valuable contribution to children's educational literature empowers families to have meaningful conversations about resilience and change.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Day Everything Changed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Griffin brings exceptional credentials to this important work. At just twenty-two years old, she earned her Master of Public Health in Health Promotion and Community Health Sciences and Graduate Certificate in Health Coaching for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management from Texas A&M University. Her academic excellence continued during her undergraduate years at Jackson State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration in three years rather than the conventional four. Following her graduation, she progressed through several managerial positions in the government sector before establishing Assertive Intuition Health Services, LLC in 2020, where she currently serves as CEO. Her professional trajectory includes work as a birth doula for underserved mothers, public health consulting for numerous organizations, and participation in the prestigious Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women in Business Program. She is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES), trained birth doula, and Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) Lifestyle Coach.
"The Day Everything Changed" addresses vital themes surrounding childhood resilience and emotional comprehension during crisis. Griffin's narrative examines how young people process dramatic shifts in their daily routines and social structures, offering age-appropriate exploration of pandemic impacts. Readers will discover authentic representation of children's anxieties and adaptations, while gaining insight into how kids make sense of circumstances beyond their control. This illuminating story bridges the gap between adult experiences and childhood perspectives, helping families discuss challenging topics with nuance and compassion.
"I created this book to help children understand that while everything around them may change rapidly, they possess inner strength to navigate uncertainty," said the author "My hope is that young readers see themselves reflected in Deon's journey and recognize that their feelings during difficult times are valid and shared by many."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mrs. Lex Griffin's insightful work provides young readers with validation and understanding during transformative moments. This valuable contribution to children's educational literature empowers families to have meaningful conversations about resilience and change.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Day Everything Changed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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