Author Dr. Gracie Gonzales’s New Book, "Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.," Chronicles the Author's Journey as a Non-Traditional Student Pursuing Higher Education
Recent release “Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.: Rising Beyond Life's Trials” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Gracie Gonzales is a compelling memoir that follows the author as she reflects upon her journey to achieve her PhD as a non-traditional student, and the personal and academic setbacks she managed to overcome along the way.
San Angelo, TX, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Gracie Gonzales, a devoted wife, proud mother, and passionate educator who holds two degrees from Angelo State University and earned her PhD from Texas Tech University, has completed her new book, “Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.: Rising Beyond Life's Trials”: a stirring autobiographical account that details the author's struggle to return to higher education while also balancing the demands of family life and her career.
“At its core, this book is a testament to perseverance, faith, and resilience. It chronicles the challenges of pursuing higher education as a thirty-year-old nontraditional student, wife, and mother, facing obstacles that could have easily derailed the journey,” writes Dr. Gonzales. “Through exhaustion, self-doubt, and uncertainty, I refused to give up, drawing strength from my faith and the unwavering support of my family. After multiple failed attempts, I made one final push to return to college, seeking readmission to Angelo State University following a previous suspension. The process required reference letters and a personal appeal, but in the fall of 2011, I was accepted under the fresh start program, allowing me to begin again. Though past failures weighed heavily on me, I was determined to prove that I was capable.
“A pivotal meeting with an academic counselor reshaped my mindset. When she pointed out that my projected grades could earn me a spot on the dean’s list, it sparked a newfound confidence. With a clear goal, I pushed myself harder than ever before, determined to succeed. That semester, I achieved my goal, proving that I was more than my past setbacks.
“While balancing teaching and motherhood, I pursued a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, maintaining a rigorous schedule and reaffirming my commitment to academic excellence. Determined to go further, I applied to Texas Tech University’s doctoral program.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Gracie Gonzales’s journey is one that tested both the author’s resilience and faith as she overcame every obstacle standing in her way to achieve her academic goals. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Dr. Gonzales shares her story with the hope of inspiring others who may be on an unconventional academic road, helping them to know that they can attain their dreams no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can order “Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.: Rising Beyond Life's Trials” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“At its core, this book is a testament to perseverance, faith, and resilience. It chronicles the challenges of pursuing higher education as a thirty-year-old nontraditional student, wife, and mother, facing obstacles that could have easily derailed the journey,” writes Dr. Gonzales. “Through exhaustion, self-doubt, and uncertainty, I refused to give up, drawing strength from my faith and the unwavering support of my family. After multiple failed attempts, I made one final push to return to college, seeking readmission to Angelo State University following a previous suspension. The process required reference letters and a personal appeal, but in the fall of 2011, I was accepted under the fresh start program, allowing me to begin again. Though past failures weighed heavily on me, I was determined to prove that I was capable.
“A pivotal meeting with an academic counselor reshaped my mindset. When she pointed out that my projected grades could earn me a spot on the dean’s list, it sparked a newfound confidence. With a clear goal, I pushed myself harder than ever before, determined to succeed. That semester, I achieved my goal, proving that I was more than my past setbacks.
“While balancing teaching and motherhood, I pursued a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, maintaining a rigorous schedule and reaffirming my commitment to academic excellence. Determined to go further, I applied to Texas Tech University’s doctoral program.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Gracie Gonzales’s journey is one that tested both the author’s resilience and faith as she overcame every obstacle standing in her way to achieve her academic goals. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Dr. Gonzales shares her story with the hope of inspiring others who may be on an unconventional academic road, helping them to know that they can attain their dreams no matter what.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can order “Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.: Rising Beyond Life's Trials” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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