Author Dr. Gracie Gonzales’s New Book, "Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.," Chronicles the Author's Journey as a Non-Traditional Student Pursuing Higher Education

Recent release “Faith, Failure and a Ph.D.: Rising Beyond Life's Trials” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Gracie Gonzales is a compelling memoir that follows the author as she reflects upon her journey to achieve her PhD as a non-traditional student, and the personal and academic setbacks she managed to overcome along the way.