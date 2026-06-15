Recent Release, "These Hands Of Mine," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Kelli Palizzi, Celebrates the Parent-Child Bond Through Eloquent, Illustrated Verse
Denver, CO, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kelli Palizzi has completed a new book, "These Hands Of Mine," a tender exploration of the journey that begins the moment a newborn is cradled and extends through life's most significant milestones. The narrative follows the arc of love expressed through physical connection—the hands that comfort, guide, and ultimately release a child into their own future. With lyrical language and carefully chosen imagery, Palizzi captures those fleeting yet transformative moments that define parenthood and childhood.
A new mother from Colorado, Palizzi drew inspiration for her work from the overwhelming love and wonder she experienced upon welcoming her daughter into the world. Her background as a devoted parent infuses every page with authenticity and warmth, creating a book that feels both intimate and universally relatable. Living in Colorado with her husband, daughter, and beloved dog Gryffin, Palizzi continues to find creative inspiration in the everyday magic of family life.
"These Hands Of Mine" resonates with readers through its exploration of how physical touch conveys unconditional affection across generations. The book speaks to the vulnerability of parenthood, the strength required to nurture a young life, and the bittersweet reality of watching children grow beyond our grasp. Families will discover within these pages a reflection of their own cherished moments and a celebration of love's enduring power.
"I wanted to honor the quiet, sacred moments between parent and child," said author Kelli Palizzi. "These simple acts of holding and guiding are where real love lives, and I hope readers see their own stories reflected in these words."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelli Palizzi's heartwarming work captures the essence of parental devotion and the beauty of human connection. This book will touch the hearts of parents, grandparents, and anyone who has experienced the transformative power of love expressed through gentle hands.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "These Hands Of Mine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
A new mother from Colorado, Palizzi drew inspiration for her work from the overwhelming love and wonder she experienced upon welcoming her daughter into the world. Her background as a devoted parent infuses every page with authenticity and warmth, creating a book that feels both intimate and universally relatable. Living in Colorado with her husband, daughter, and beloved dog Gryffin, Palizzi continues to find creative inspiration in the everyday magic of family life.
"These Hands Of Mine" resonates with readers through its exploration of how physical touch conveys unconditional affection across generations. The book speaks to the vulnerability of parenthood, the strength required to nurture a young life, and the bittersweet reality of watching children grow beyond our grasp. Families will discover within these pages a reflection of their own cherished moments and a celebration of love's enduring power.
"I wanted to honor the quiet, sacred moments between parent and child," said author Kelli Palizzi. "These simple acts of holding and guiding are where real love lives, and I hope readers see their own stories reflected in these words."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kelli Palizzi's heartwarming work captures the essence of parental devotion and the beauty of human connection. This book will touch the hearts of parents, grandparents, and anyone who has experienced the transformative power of love expressed through gentle hands.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "These Hands Of Mine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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