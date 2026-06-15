Recent Release, "I Killed the Suitcase to Save the Dress," from Newman Springs Publishing Author E. J. Imende Offers a Raw Meditation on Turning Thirty
Baltimore, MD, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. J. Imende has completed a new book, "I Killed the Suitcase to Save the Dress: Chronicles of 30, Halfway Through," a probing exploration of what it means to reach a milestone birthday while wrestling with questions of legacy, connection, and purpose. The narrative unfolds through fragmented reflections—intimate confessions about loneliness, longing, and the desperate human need to matter—painting a portrait of a woman caught between the life she imagined and the one she actually inhabits. Through candid observations about friendship, romantic yearning, and the hollow rituals we construct to fill our days, the author captures the particular ache of reaching thirty with more questions than answers.
Drawing from her distinctive vantage point as a former national intelligence officer and current sustainability advocate, Imende brings sophisticated insight to her examination of personal meaning-making. Her background spanning East Africa and the corridors of global security work informs a perspective that bridges the intimate and the geopolitical, the personal and the universal. Shaped by her Kenyan heritage and her mother's wisdom—"Watoto wa simba ni simba" (the children of lions are lions)—she approaches vulnerability not as weakness but as a form of quiet strength.
In "I Killed the Suitcase to Save the Dress," Imende interrogates the silences we endure, the compromises we make, and the desperate clarity that comes when we finally acknowledge what we've been avoiding. Readers will discover a work that resists easy comfort, that honors the messy reality of attempting to construct a meaningful life amid competing desires and relentless self-doubt. This is not a book of answers but of honest questions; a mirror held up to anyone who has wondered whether their existence will leave any mark at all.
"I wanted to write something that captured the particular terror of being thirty," said Imende. "Not the Instagram version of it, but the real version. The one where you're exhausted from performing your life and desperate to know if any of it matters. I needed to excavate the silence and loneliness I felt, to give voice to what so many of us carry silently."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. J. Imende's introspective work invites readers into a space of unflinching self-examination and emotional honesty. Her exploration of vulnerability and purpose will resonate with anyone grappling with the weight of their own existence.
Readers who wish to experience this penetrating work can purchase "I Killed the Suitcase to Save the Dress" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Drawing from her distinctive vantage point as a former national intelligence officer and current sustainability advocate, Imende brings sophisticated insight to her examination of personal meaning-making. Her background spanning East Africa and the corridors of global security work informs a perspective that bridges the intimate and the geopolitical, the personal and the universal. Shaped by her Kenyan heritage and her mother's wisdom—"Watoto wa simba ni simba" (the children of lions are lions)—she approaches vulnerability not as weakness but as a form of quiet strength.
In "I Killed the Suitcase to Save the Dress," Imende interrogates the silences we endure, the compromises we make, and the desperate clarity that comes when we finally acknowledge what we've been avoiding. Readers will discover a work that resists easy comfort, that honors the messy reality of attempting to construct a meaningful life amid competing desires and relentless self-doubt. This is not a book of answers but of honest questions; a mirror held up to anyone who has wondered whether their existence will leave any mark at all.
"I wanted to write something that captured the particular terror of being thirty," said Imende. "Not the Instagram version of it, but the real version. The one where you're exhausted from performing your life and desperate to know if any of it matters. I needed to excavate the silence and loneliness I felt, to give voice to what so many of us carry silently."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. J. Imende's introspective work invites readers into a space of unflinching self-examination and emotional honesty. Her exploration of vulnerability and purpose will resonate with anyone grappling with the weight of their own existence.
Readers who wish to experience this penetrating work can purchase "I Killed the Suitcase to Save the Dress" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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