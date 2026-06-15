Recent Release, "TROLLS on YouTube," from Newman Springs Publishing Author John Ryan Fry, Tackles Online Misinformation and Equips Kids to Spot Sneaky Tricks
Freehold, NJ, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Ryan Fry has completed a new book, "TROLLS on YouTube" that takes a lighthearted approach to teaching critical media literacy. The book introduces four mischievous trolls who use clickbait, fake facts, and dramatic stunts to mislead young viewers on YouTube. With playful illustrations and clear examples, this kid-friendly guide helps children recognize the telltale signs of deceptive online content.
As a loving father, husband, and passionate teacher, John Ryan Fry believes that in addition to the basics provided by schools, parents and caregivers must also guide children through life's deeper lessons - honesty, resilience, kindness, and critical thinking. Inspired by the words of Phil Collins, "In learning you will teach, and in teaching you will learn," Fry hopes families will embrace the importance of informal homeschooling and learn to question, grow, and explore the digital world together.
"As a parent, I've seen firsthand how online misinformation can confuse and even frighten kids," said author John Ryan Fry. "But by empowering them with media literacy skills, we can turn those sneaky trolls into allies in their journey to become savvier, more thoughtful digital citizens."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Ryan Fry's insightful work equips young readers with the ability to navigate the online world with confidence. This uplifting book will leave families feeling empowered, not overwhelmed, by the challenges of modern media.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "TROLLS on YouTube" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
As a loving father, husband, and passionate teacher, John Ryan Fry believes that in addition to the basics provided by schools, parents and caregivers must also guide children through life's deeper lessons - honesty, resilience, kindness, and critical thinking. Inspired by the words of Phil Collins, "In learning you will teach, and in teaching you will learn," Fry hopes families will embrace the importance of informal homeschooling and learn to question, grow, and explore the digital world together.
"As a parent, I've seen firsthand how online misinformation can confuse and even frighten kids," said author John Ryan Fry. "But by empowering them with media literacy skills, we can turn those sneaky trolls into allies in their journey to become savvier, more thoughtful digital citizens."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Ryan Fry's insightful work equips young readers with the ability to navigate the online world with confidence. This uplifting book will leave families feeling empowered, not overwhelmed, by the challenges of modern media.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "TROLLS on YouTube" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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