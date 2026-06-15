Recent Release, "Don't Break The Bank," from Fulton Books Author Valerie M. Gould, Takes Young Readers on a Captivating Journey Into the Remarkable World of Money
Omaha, NE, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Valerie M. Gould has completed a new book, "Don't Break The Bank" that introduces children to the concept of money in a lively and welcoming manner. Through vibrant illustrations and relatable examples, the book encourages financial literacy from an early age, empowering young readers to make wise spending decisions and understand the importance of saving.
The author's passion for finance was sparked by the invaluable lessons she learned from her grandmother, who instilled in her the significance of meeting financial obligations and thoughtful spending. Gould's extensive career in the field led her to become a financial advocate, guiding single parents and sharing her expertise through this delightful children's book.
"Don't Break The Bank" by Valerie M. Gould goes beyond being a simple book, acting as a doorway to financial knowledge and fostering responsibility that will positively impact children throughout their lives. Young readers will uncover the secrets of money, from recognizing different coins and bills to discovering how money can be earned, and explore the captivating world of currency.
"As a financial advocate, my goal is to empower the younger generation with essential life skills, ensuring a brighter financial future for all," said author Valerie M. Gould.
Published by Fulton Books, Valerie M. Gould's insightful work provides children with crucial life skills and sparks their curiosity about the captivating world of money. This delightful book serves as a valuable guide, introducing young readers to the remarkable concept of currency in a lively and welcoming manner.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Don't Break The Bank" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's passion for finance was sparked by the invaluable lessons she learned from her grandmother, who instilled in her the significance of meeting financial obligations and thoughtful spending. Gould's extensive career in the field led her to become a financial advocate, guiding single parents and sharing her expertise through this delightful children's book.
"Don't Break The Bank" by Valerie M. Gould goes beyond being a simple book, acting as a doorway to financial knowledge and fostering responsibility that will positively impact children throughout their lives. Young readers will uncover the secrets of money, from recognizing different coins and bills to discovering how money can be earned, and explore the captivating world of currency.
"As a financial advocate, my goal is to empower the younger generation with essential life skills, ensuring a brighter financial future for all," said author Valerie M. Gould.
Published by Fulton Books, Valerie M. Gould's insightful work provides children with crucial life skills and sparks their curiosity about the captivating world of money. This delightful book serves as a valuable guide, introducing young readers to the remarkable concept of currency in a lively and welcoming manner.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Don't Break The Bank" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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