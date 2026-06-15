Recent Release, "South of Heaven," from Fulton Books Author James Ashe, Explores a Dark Murder Investigation That Tests the Limits of Law Enforcement and the Human Psyche
Chicago, IL, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Ashe has completed a new book, titled, "South of Heaven," a gripping crime thriller that opens with the kidnapping and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side. The crime shocks the entire city, and with intense media scrutiny amplifying the pressure, investigators scramble to identify a suspect and make an arrest before another tragedy strikes. What unfolds is a tense race against time as seasoned detectives confront not only a cunning killer but also their own inner demons.
The author draws from his extensive background in the criminal justice system, bringing authenticity and nuance to his narrative. As a twenty-year government veteran and Pretrial Officer for Cook County, Illinois, Ashe has immersed himself in real-life criminal cases and true crime research, channeling his deep knowledge into compelling storytelling. His lived experience navigating law enforcement complexities infuses "South of Heaven" with credibility and insight that elevate the narrative beyond typical genre fare.
"South of Heaven" delves into themes of redemption, mental illness, and moral ambiguity through the eyes of Detective Sergeant James Fitzgerald, a once-respected investigator now struggling with depression and substance abuse. Alongside brilliant Detective Michelle Rodgers and unpredictable Detective Nicholas Russo, Fitzgerald must confront his personal demons while pursuing a killer who terrorizes Chicago's vulnerable community. Readers will discover a nuanced exploration of what happens when flawed individuals are thrust into impossible circumstances, where the line between justice and vengeance blurs.
"I wanted to tell a story that doesn't shy away from the psychological toll that this work takes on investigators," said Ashe. "Through Fitzgerald's journey, I hope readers gain compassion for those battling unseen struggles while appreciating the complexity of modern policing."
Published by Fulton Books, James Ashe's haunting work challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about justice, mental health, and redemption. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking a sophisticated crime story grounded in authentic detail and emotional depth.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "South of Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author draws from his extensive background in the criminal justice system, bringing authenticity and nuance to his narrative. As a twenty-year government veteran and Pretrial Officer for Cook County, Illinois, Ashe has immersed himself in real-life criminal cases and true crime research, channeling his deep knowledge into compelling storytelling. His lived experience navigating law enforcement complexities infuses "South of Heaven" with credibility and insight that elevate the narrative beyond typical genre fare.
"South of Heaven" delves into themes of redemption, mental illness, and moral ambiguity through the eyes of Detective Sergeant James Fitzgerald, a once-respected investigator now struggling with depression and substance abuse. Alongside brilliant Detective Michelle Rodgers and unpredictable Detective Nicholas Russo, Fitzgerald must confront his personal demons while pursuing a killer who terrorizes Chicago's vulnerable community. Readers will discover a nuanced exploration of what happens when flawed individuals are thrust into impossible circumstances, where the line between justice and vengeance blurs.
"I wanted to tell a story that doesn't shy away from the psychological toll that this work takes on investigators," said Ashe. "Through Fitzgerald's journey, I hope readers gain compassion for those battling unseen struggles while appreciating the complexity of modern policing."
Published by Fulton Books, James Ashe's haunting work challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about justice, mental health, and redemption. This novel will resonate with anyone seeking a sophisticated crime story grounded in authentic detail and emotional depth.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "South of Heaven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories