Recent Release, "Everything I Forgot to Tell You," by Carpenter, Explores Revelations About Interconnected Existence and Invites Readers to Discover Truth
New York, NY, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carpenter has completed a groundbreaking work that traces back to a transformative November night—a moment of profound clarity that fundamentally altered his perception of reality. Since 2021, he has devoted himself to documenting the insights gained from this experience, crafting a philosophical exploration that weaves together metaphysical theory, occultism, and the hidden patterns governing our cosmos. This ambitious book serves as a continuation of his earlier work, though it stands independently for those encountering his writing for the first time.
"Everything I Forgot to Tell You" delves into the balance and order of the cosmos, the unseen connections binding physical and nonphysical realms, and the evolution of truth itself. Readers will encounter intricate discussions of higher natures and their manifestation in our current existence, along with the mysterious forces that shape reality. Whether you approach this work as a serious exploration of metaphysical principles or arrive simply curious about what unconventional perspective awaits, Carpenter challenges you to distinguish between proclaimed truth and the genuine truths you discover within yourself. The stakes are intellectual and spiritual—a genuine invitation to expand your understanding without pressure or prescription.
The author remains enigmatic—his origins obscure, his motivations pure. Carpenter makes no demands of his readers, seeks no converts, and asks for nothing in return except an open mind. His message centers on universal principles: love, kindness, and authentic truth. What distinguishes his voice is his genuine indifference to whether readers accept or reject his claims; he invites skepticism and encourages personal investigation rather than blind faith.
"I've spent years translating what I witnessed into words, knowing full well how inadequate language can be for capturing such experiences," said author Carpenter. "My greatest hope isn't that you believe me, but that you use this book as a mirror to examine what you yourself recognize as true."
Published by Fulton Books, Carpenter's audacious work offers readers a rare opportunity to engage with philosophical questions that transcend conventional boundaries. This book challenges assumptions and invites profound self-reflection that may reshape how you perceive reality itself.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Everything I Forgot to Tell You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
"Everything I Forgot to Tell You" delves into the balance and order of the cosmos, the unseen connections binding physical and nonphysical realms, and the evolution of truth itself. Readers will encounter intricate discussions of higher natures and their manifestation in our current existence, along with the mysterious forces that shape reality. Whether you approach this work as a serious exploration of metaphysical principles or arrive simply curious about what unconventional perspective awaits, Carpenter challenges you to distinguish between proclaimed truth and the genuine truths you discover within yourself. The stakes are intellectual and spiritual—a genuine invitation to expand your understanding without pressure or prescription.
The author remains enigmatic—his origins obscure, his motivations pure. Carpenter makes no demands of his readers, seeks no converts, and asks for nothing in return except an open mind. His message centers on universal principles: love, kindness, and authentic truth. What distinguishes his voice is his genuine indifference to whether readers accept or reject his claims; he invites skepticism and encourages personal investigation rather than blind faith.
"I've spent years translating what I witnessed into words, knowing full well how inadequate language can be for capturing such experiences," said author Carpenter. "My greatest hope isn't that you believe me, but that you use this book as a mirror to examine what you yourself recognize as true."
Published by Fulton Books, Carpenter's audacious work offers readers a rare opportunity to engage with philosophical questions that transcend conventional boundaries. This book challenges assumptions and invites profound self-reflection that may reshape how you perceive reality itself.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Everything I Forgot to Tell You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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