Recent Release, "Gone with the Shamal," from Fulton Books Author William James, Transports Readers to a Vanished World of American Childhood in 1940s–1950s Saudi Arabia
Reidsville, NC, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William James has completed a memoir that captures an extraordinary chapter of twentieth-century American expatriate life. Growing Up in the Oil Company Compound of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, in the 1940s and 1950s, the narrative unfolds through the eyes of a boy navigating an improbable existence: a typical American town nestled in the Arabian desert, where oil company families built their own self-contained world far from home. The story draws readers into a landscape where American suburban normalcy collides with a foreign culture of profound contrasts, where the mundane and the exotic constantly intersect.
With a career spanning over four decades in education, James brings both depth and authenticity to his recollections of life in the Middle East. His background teaching history and government at Southside Virginia Community College and Rockingham Community College informed his ability to contextualize these formative years within their historical moment—a period when Saudi Arabia remained largely unchanged by the petroleum wealth that would later transform the nation. Drawing on decades of reflection, he crafts an intimate portrait of boyhood in a place that has since vanished into history.
"Gone with the Shamal" explores themes of cultural displacement, youthful adventure, and nostalgic longing for a world that no longer exists. James documents the humorous escapades and genuine misadventures of American children growing up in such unusual circumstances, their travels across five continents revealing both the innocence of that era and the stark differences between their American upbringing and the impoverished landscape surrounding them. Readers will discover how a handful of curious boys created meaning and joy in an environment few could have imagined, finding humor and connection amid disease, desolation, and the swirling desert winds that gave the book its evocative title.
"This memoir allowed me to honor the extraordinary privilege of my childhood while acknowledging how dramatically our world has changed," said James. "I hope readers will find in these pages both the laughter and poignancy of growing up between two worlds."
Published by Fulton Books, William James's reflective work offers readers a rare window into a vanished era of American life abroad. The memoir serves as both personal testament and historical document, preserving memories of a unique moment in time before globalization reshaped international experience.
Readers who wish to experience this nostalgic work can purchase "Gone with the Shamal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
With a career spanning over four decades in education, James brings both depth and authenticity to his recollections of life in the Middle East. His background teaching history and government at Southside Virginia Community College and Rockingham Community College informed his ability to contextualize these formative years within their historical moment—a period when Saudi Arabia remained largely unchanged by the petroleum wealth that would later transform the nation. Drawing on decades of reflection, he crafts an intimate portrait of boyhood in a place that has since vanished into history.
"Gone with the Shamal" explores themes of cultural displacement, youthful adventure, and nostalgic longing for a world that no longer exists. James documents the humorous escapades and genuine misadventures of American children growing up in such unusual circumstances, their travels across five continents revealing both the innocence of that era and the stark differences between their American upbringing and the impoverished landscape surrounding them. Readers will discover how a handful of curious boys created meaning and joy in an environment few could have imagined, finding humor and connection amid disease, desolation, and the swirling desert winds that gave the book its evocative title.
"This memoir allowed me to honor the extraordinary privilege of my childhood while acknowledging how dramatically our world has changed," said James. "I hope readers will find in these pages both the laughter and poignancy of growing up between two worlds."
Published by Fulton Books, William James's reflective work offers readers a rare window into a vanished era of American life abroad. The memoir serves as both personal testament and historical document, preserving memories of a unique moment in time before globalization reshaped international experience.
Readers who wish to experience this nostalgic work can purchase "Gone with the Shamal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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