Recent Release, "A Tumultuous Journey," from Fulton Books Author Donald Oberlin, Chronicles a Sixteen-Year Battle with Prostate Cancer and a Mission to Help Others
Vermontville, MI, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donald Oberlin was blindsided by his prostate cancer diagnosis in August 2008 at age 71, discovered during a routine blood workup while addressing an unrelated back condition. What began as shock and fear transformed into determination as he embarked on extensive research, seeking answers among conflicting treatment options. His initial despair gave way to hope when he discovered Bob Marckini's encouragement about beating prostate cancer—a discovery that set into motion a chain of events fundamentally changing his trajectory. Rather than accepting the grim side effects described by his urologist, Oberlin pursued proton therapy at the University of Florida Proton Therapy Institute, a decision that proved far more successful than he dared anticipate.
In "A Tumultuous Journey: One Man's Ongoing Battle With Prostate Cancer," Oberlin transforms his personal medical odyssey into a comprehensive resource for others facing similar circumstances. The book presents thoughtfully documented insights and semi-technical material designed to empower newly diagnosed men and their families to make educated decisions about treatment options. Through candid storytelling, readers will discover how Oberlin navigated the maze of conflicting medical advice, confronted his deepest fears, and ultimately found a path toward recovery and purpose. His narrative underscores a vital truth: a cancer diagnosis need not dictate one's future, and knowledge coupled with determination can reshape one's outcome.
"My solemn wish is to help one person as much as Bob Marckini helped me," said Oberlin.
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Oberlin's illuminating work provides both practical guidance and emotional validation for prostate cancer patients and their loved ones. The book transforms one man's struggle into a beacon of hope for countless others.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "A Tumultuous Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
In "A Tumultuous Journey: One Man's Ongoing Battle With Prostate Cancer," Oberlin transforms his personal medical odyssey into a comprehensive resource for others facing similar circumstances. The book presents thoughtfully documented insights and semi-technical material designed to empower newly diagnosed men and their families to make educated decisions about treatment options. Through candid storytelling, readers will discover how Oberlin navigated the maze of conflicting medical advice, confronted his deepest fears, and ultimately found a path toward recovery and purpose. His narrative underscores a vital truth: a cancer diagnosis need not dictate one's future, and knowledge coupled with determination can reshape one's outcome.
"My solemn wish is to help one person as much as Bob Marckini helped me," said Oberlin.
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Oberlin's illuminating work provides both practical guidance and emotional validation for prostate cancer patients and their loved ones. The book transforms one man's struggle into a beacon of hope for countless others.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "A Tumultuous Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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