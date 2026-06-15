Recent Release, "The Greatest Story Ever Told," from Fulton Books Author Glenn T. Addison Presents Jesus Christ's Transformative Life Through Scripture & Stunning Visuals
Liberty Township, OH, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Glenn T. Addison has completed a new book, "The Greatest Story Ever Told," which retells the life of Jesus Christ drawn directly from the Gospels of the Bible. Drawing inspiration from Fulton Oursler's classic work of the same name—a beloved bestseller that touched hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide—Addison brings this sacred narrative to life once again with carefully chosen words and beautifully colored pictures. The work speaks to both devoted believers and those with limited biblical knowledge, offering an accessible entry point into Christianity's central figure and message.
Recognizing the enduring power of Christ's story to transform hearts and minds, Addison has crafted this volume with intentional purpose. The book stands as a testament to how the Son of God, born to a virgin mother, touched the lives of all who encountered him during His earthly ministry. Just as Jesus changed lives thousands of years ago through His teachings, death, and resurrection, this retelling aims to inspire contemporary readers to open their hearts and become followers through faith, echoing the spirit of the Great Commission that guides the work's deeper purpose.
"The Greatest Story Ever Told" explores themes of divine love, spiritual awakening, and redemption that remain profoundly relevant today. Readers will discover how the dramatized approach recreates the emotions and excitement surrounding Jesus's travels, bringing biblical events vividly alive. Through these pages, Addison hopes that many will find unspeakable joy and perhaps experience the life-changing transformation that has defined this narrative for centuries.
"My greatest hope is that this story brings to readers' lives the same transformative joy and spiritual awakening that Jesus brought to those He encountered," said Addison.
Published by Fulton Books, Glenn T. Addison's faith-filled work invites readers into the heart of Christianity's most sacred narrative. This beautifully illustrated retelling has the potential to inspire spiritual renewal in all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Greatest Story Ever Told" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Recognizing the enduring power of Christ's story to transform hearts and minds, Addison has crafted this volume with intentional purpose. The book stands as a testament to how the Son of God, born to a virgin mother, touched the lives of all who encountered him during His earthly ministry. Just as Jesus changed lives thousands of years ago through His teachings, death, and resurrection, this retelling aims to inspire contemporary readers to open their hearts and become followers through faith, echoing the spirit of the Great Commission that guides the work's deeper purpose.
"The Greatest Story Ever Told" explores themes of divine love, spiritual awakening, and redemption that remain profoundly relevant today. Readers will discover how the dramatized approach recreates the emotions and excitement surrounding Jesus's travels, bringing biblical events vividly alive. Through these pages, Addison hopes that many will find unspeakable joy and perhaps experience the life-changing transformation that has defined this narrative for centuries.
"My greatest hope is that this story brings to readers' lives the same transformative joy and spiritual awakening that Jesus brought to those He encountered," said Addison.
Published by Fulton Books, Glenn T. Addison's faith-filled work invites readers into the heart of Christianity's most sacred narrative. This beautifully illustrated retelling has the potential to inspire spiritual renewal in all who encounter it.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "The Greatest Story Ever Told" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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