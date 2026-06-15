Recent Release, "Buzz and the Beltway," from Fulton Books Author Carol Smith, Hathaway Follows a Daring Young Bird on an Unforgettable Adventure
Cumming, GA, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Smith Hathaway has completed a new children's book, titled, "Buzz and the Beltway," a whimsical tale born from a real-life encounter. The story centers on Buzz, a spirited baby bird whose mother, Mrs. Dove, bestows upon him the perfect name for his bold personality. From his earliest days, Buzz displays an adventurous nature, diving into life with enthusiasm despite his initial dependence on his devoted mother. When she becomes his flying instructor, his first attempts nearly end in disaster, but her quick intervention sets him on a triumphant path toward mastery of the skies.
Hathaway has spent decades crafting stories through the lens of childhood wonder. For forty years, she devoted her professional talents to writing process documents, flow charts, and grants for her business employers, but her true passion has always been weaving imaginative tales in verse. Now as a children's author, she channels that lifelong love of poetry and storytelling into books that spark joy and inspire young minds. She and her husband, Alden, make their home in Georgia, where she draws daily inspiration from the perspective of her children and grandchildren.
In "Buzz and the Beltway," readers will discover themes of courage, growth, and the importance of learning from guidance. As Buzz becomes an accomplished flyer and natural performer, he entertains his flock with impressive aerial displays before an extraordinary adventure unfolds. He and his companions journey to the outskirts of Washington, DC, where a great congress of birds gathers upon high wires spanning the Beltway. What happens next—Buzz's daring ride through rushing traffic, surfing the wind between speeding vehicles—tests his skills and nerve in ways he never imagined. Hathaway's poetic voice brings this vibrant world to life, capturing both the exhilaration and the stakes of Buzz's most audacious moment yet.
"I wrote this story because I witnessed this incredible moment with my own eyes," said the author. "Seeing a young bird take such a daring flight between the cars on the Beltway filled me with wonder, and I knew I had to share that magic with readers."
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Smith Hathaway's enchanting work offers young readers a delightful adventure brimming with humor, heart, and high-flying thrills. This charming narrative celebrates the beauty of growth, the value of maternal wisdom, and the exhilaration of discovering one's own remarkable abilities.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Buzz and the Beltway" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Hathaway has spent decades crafting stories through the lens of childhood wonder. For forty years, she devoted her professional talents to writing process documents, flow charts, and grants for her business employers, but her true passion has always been weaving imaginative tales in verse. Now as a children's author, she channels that lifelong love of poetry and storytelling into books that spark joy and inspire young minds. She and her husband, Alden, make their home in Georgia, where she draws daily inspiration from the perspective of her children and grandchildren.
In "Buzz and the Beltway," readers will discover themes of courage, growth, and the importance of learning from guidance. As Buzz becomes an accomplished flyer and natural performer, he entertains his flock with impressive aerial displays before an extraordinary adventure unfolds. He and his companions journey to the outskirts of Washington, DC, where a great congress of birds gathers upon high wires spanning the Beltway. What happens next—Buzz's daring ride through rushing traffic, surfing the wind between speeding vehicles—tests his skills and nerve in ways he never imagined. Hathaway's poetic voice brings this vibrant world to life, capturing both the exhilaration and the stakes of Buzz's most audacious moment yet.
"I wrote this story because I witnessed this incredible moment with my own eyes," said the author. "Seeing a young bird take such a daring flight between the cars on the Beltway filled me with wonder, and I knew I had to share that magic with readers."
Published by Fulton Books, Carol Smith Hathaway's enchanting work offers young readers a delightful adventure brimming with humor, heart, and high-flying thrills. This charming narrative celebrates the beauty of growth, the value of maternal wisdom, and the exhilaration of discovering one's own remarkable abilities.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Buzz and the Beltway" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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