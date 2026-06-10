Recent Release, "Child of the Mango Tree," from Hawes & Jenkins Author D E N I Z É L A U T U R E, Reveals a Peasant Boy's Transformation from Aspiring Priest to Poet
Bronx, NY, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D E N I Z É L A U T U R E has completed a new book, "Child of the Mango Tree: Growing Up in the Countryside of Haiti," which unfolds the tender narrative of a young peasant boy whose dreams of becoming a vodoo priest ultimately yield to his destiny as a poet. Through vivid storytelling, the narrative illuminates an understanding that progress moves in cycles—the young may lack the vantages of elders who remember the sound of history's only successful enslaved people's rebellion, yet all generations witness the horrors of oppression. Haiti emerges as both verdant and accursed, embodying all of humanity's tragedies, while the protagonist leaps from tree limb to tree limb, becoming resilient among his community.
D E N I Z É L A U T U R E, born the son of humble peasants, emigrated from Haiti in 1968 with only a machinist's trade and no high school diploma. His relentless pursuit of education led him to evening classes at City College of New York, where he earned a BA in sociology, an MS in bilingual education, and an MA in Spanish literature from Lehman College. Throughout decades of literary achievement, he has published more than a dozen books across three languages—Haitian Creole, English, and French—with distinguished presses including Penguin Putnam and Simon & Schuster, earning recognition including the Coretta Scott King Award and NAACP Image Award nomination.
"Child of the Mango Tree" explores profound themes of cultural inheritance, spiritual seeking, and artistic awakening. Readers will discover how poets serve as the finest storytellers, honoring the sacred details—taxonomy of tropical trees, methods of slaughtering pigs, French grammar, Creole colloquialism, and samba techniques. Throughout these pages, heaven and hell emerge not as consequence but as mythological facts available for engagement or resignation. Audiences will find themselves filled with envy, joy, nostalgia, and sorrow as they witness this transformation from aspiration to artistic mastery.
"This book captures the essence of my childhood," said the author, "allowing readers to experience Haiti not as a distant place but as a living, breathing landscape where spirituality, language, and resilience intertwine to shape a poet's soul."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, D E N I Z É L A U T U R E's reflective work offers readers an intimate portal into rural Haitian life and the universal human struggle for meaning. This narrative transforms personal memory into universal wisdom, bridging cultures and generations through the power of poetic vision.
Readers who wish to experience this evocative work can purchase "Child of the Mango Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430- 7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins: Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
D E N I Z É L A U T U R E, born the son of humble peasants, emigrated from Haiti in 1968 with only a machinist's trade and no high school diploma. His relentless pursuit of education led him to evening classes at City College of New York, where he earned a BA in sociology, an MS in bilingual education, and an MA in Spanish literature from Lehman College. Throughout decades of literary achievement, he has published more than a dozen books across three languages—Haitian Creole, English, and French—with distinguished presses including Penguin Putnam and Simon & Schuster, earning recognition including the Coretta Scott King Award and NAACP Image Award nomination.
"Child of the Mango Tree" explores profound themes of cultural inheritance, spiritual seeking, and artistic awakening. Readers will discover how poets serve as the finest storytellers, honoring the sacred details—taxonomy of tropical trees, methods of slaughtering pigs, French grammar, Creole colloquialism, and samba techniques. Throughout these pages, heaven and hell emerge not as consequence but as mythological facts available for engagement or resignation. Audiences will find themselves filled with envy, joy, nostalgia, and sorrow as they witness this transformation from aspiration to artistic mastery.
"This book captures the essence of my childhood," said the author, "allowing readers to experience Haiti not as a distant place but as a living, breathing landscape where spirituality, language, and resilience intertwine to shape a poet's soul."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, D E N I Z É L A U T U R E's reflective work offers readers an intimate portal into rural Haitian life and the universal human struggle for meaning. This narrative transforms personal memory into universal wisdom, bridging cultures and generations through the power of poetic vision.
Readers who wish to experience this evocative work can purchase "Child of the Mango Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430- 7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins: Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesjenkins.com.
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888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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