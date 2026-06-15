Recent Release, "Ghost Girl," from Fulton Books Author Patti Biles, is a Captivating Tale of Mystery and the Supernatural
Kent, OH, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patti Biles has completed a new book, "Ghost Girl" — a thrilling story of a teenage girl named Sam who moves into an old house and begins experiencing strange occurrences, including the appearance of a small handprint on her bathroom mirror. Sam and her new friends set out to uncover the history behind this mysterious handprint and what happened to its owner.
"Ghost Girl" by Patti Biles promises to be an enthralling read, delving into themes of the paranormal, friendship, and the power of perseverance. The author is a lifelong lover of mystery and ghost stories, who has poured her heart into crafting an immersive tale that will captivate readers of all ages.
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Biles's compelling work provides a thrilling supernatural adventure. Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Ghost Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
"Ghost Girl" by Patti Biles promises to be an enthralling read, delving into themes of the paranormal, friendship, and the power of perseverance. The author is a lifelong lover of mystery and ghost stories, who has poured her heart into crafting an immersive tale that will captivate readers of all ages.
Published by Fulton Books, Patti Biles's compelling work provides a thrilling supernatural adventure. Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Ghost Girl" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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