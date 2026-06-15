Recent Release, "Rideshare After Dark," from Fulton Books Author Darren Everett, Gives Readers a Glimpse Into the Nocturnal World of Rideshare Driving
Buena Park, CA, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darren Everett has completed a new book, "Rideshare After Dark: True Stories from a 30,000 Ride Driver" — an eye-opening account of his experiences as a rideshare driver working the graveyard shift. From dealing with intoxicated, belligerent, or mentally challenged passengers to managing dangerous and life-threatening situations, Everett shares an unvarnished look at the realities of this unique profession.
The author's decades-long career as a professional driver, including work as a shuttle, limousine, and VIP driver, lend authentic authority to his narrative. Everett's firsthand accounts range from the humorous and lighthearted to the profoundly disturbing, as he recounts encounters with criminal passengers, inappropriate behavior, and even requests to act as a getaway driver.
"Rideshare After Dark: True Stories from a 30,000 Ride Driver" by Darren Everett invites readers on a suspenseful, thought-provoking journey that explores the unpredictable realities faced by late-night rideshare operators. Through these vivid tales, Everett offers a compelling window into a world most passengers never witness, challenging assumptions and fostering a deeper appreciation for the challenges of this often-overlooked profession.
Everett writes, "These stories are just a snapshot of what I have had to deal with in doing over 30,000 Uber and Lyft rides. You will read that I've been in dangerous and life-threatening situations. You will read stories of passengers asking me to hurt people for them. You will read stories of me picking up criminals who just committed strong-arm robberies and tried to use me as a getaway driver. You will read stories of me having to put people out of my car for inappropriate behavior. And you will read lighthearted and funny stories, too, and everything in between. Thank you for going on this adventure with me, and I hope these stories make you scratch your head in wonder, laugh out loud, and think, what would you do?"
Published by Fulton Books, Darren Everett's captivating work provides an unparalleled glimpse into the riveting world of late-night ridesharing. A must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the realities faced by these unsung heroes of the gig economy.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Rideshare After Dark: True Stories from a 30,000 Ride Driver" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's decades-long career as a professional driver, including work as a shuttle, limousine, and VIP driver, lend authentic authority to his narrative. Everett's firsthand accounts range from the humorous and lighthearted to the profoundly disturbing, as he recounts encounters with criminal passengers, inappropriate behavior, and even requests to act as a getaway driver.
"Rideshare After Dark: True Stories from a 30,000 Ride Driver" by Darren Everett invites readers on a suspenseful, thought-provoking journey that explores the unpredictable realities faced by late-night rideshare operators. Through these vivid tales, Everett offers a compelling window into a world most passengers never witness, challenging assumptions and fostering a deeper appreciation for the challenges of this often-overlooked profession.
Everett writes, "These stories are just a snapshot of what I have had to deal with in doing over 30,000 Uber and Lyft rides. You will read that I've been in dangerous and life-threatening situations. You will read stories of passengers asking me to hurt people for them. You will read stories of me picking up criminals who just committed strong-arm robberies and tried to use me as a getaway driver. You will read stories of me having to put people out of my car for inappropriate behavior. And you will read lighthearted and funny stories, too, and everything in between. Thank you for going on this adventure with me, and I hope these stories make you scratch your head in wonder, laugh out loud, and think, what would you do?"
Published by Fulton Books, Darren Everett's captivating work provides an unparalleled glimpse into the riveting world of late-night ridesharing. A must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the realities faced by these unsung heroes of the gig economy.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Rideshare After Dark: True Stories from a 30,000 Ride Driver" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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