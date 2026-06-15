Recent Release, "Six Pockets and a Shot of Jack," from Fulton Books Author Jack Tieman, Follows a Young Pool Hustler Navigating Danger in 1980s Southern California
Ocala, FL, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jack Tieman has completed a new book exploring the gritty world of competitive pool through the eyes of Red, a twenty-two-year-old bartender who transforms into a fearless night-shift hustler in the pool rooms of Southern California during 1987. Her ambitions are clear: master the game and defeat Frank the Barber, widely regarded as the West Coast's elite player. But Red's pursuit of glory takes a sinister turn when she becomes the target of an obsessive stalker whose intentions have nothing to do with billiards. Trapped in a terrifying situation with no one to call for help, Red discovers that her greatest weapon isn't a pool cue—it's her own cunning.
A former musician who continues to play pool in his spare time, Tieman brings authentic passion to this debut novel. His understanding of the sport's culture and the resilience required to survive in high-stakes environments infuses every page with credibility. Now based in Florida, the author drew inspiration from years of observing the pool community and the untold stories of those who inhabit it.
"Six Pockets and a Shot of Jack" examines themes of survival, self-reliance, and the razor-thin line between confidence and recklessness. Readers will discover how Red transforms from a dreamer chasing athletic glory into a woman forced to rely on her wits against an unthinkable threat. The stakes escalate far beyond championship titles when personal safety becomes the ultimate game, and Red must execute the hustle of her life.
"This story captures the tension and drama of the pool world while exploring what happens when ambition collides with danger," said Tieman. "Red's journey is about discovering your own strength when survival depends on it."
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Tieman's gripping work delivers a riveting portrayal of courage under pressure. Readers will find themselves captivated by a protagonist who refuses to become a victim.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Six Pockets and a Shot of Jack" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
A former musician who continues to play pool in his spare time, Tieman brings authentic passion to this debut novel. His understanding of the sport's culture and the resilience required to survive in high-stakes environments infuses every page with credibility. Now based in Florida, the author drew inspiration from years of observing the pool community and the untold stories of those who inhabit it.
"Six Pockets and a Shot of Jack" examines themes of survival, self-reliance, and the razor-thin line between confidence and recklessness. Readers will discover how Red transforms from a dreamer chasing athletic glory into a woman forced to rely on her wits against an unthinkable threat. The stakes escalate far beyond championship titles when personal safety becomes the ultimate game, and Red must execute the hustle of her life.
"This story captures the tension and drama of the pool world while exploring what happens when ambition collides with danger," said Tieman. "Red's journey is about discovering your own strength when survival depends on it."
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Tieman's gripping work delivers a riveting portrayal of courage under pressure. Readers will find themselves captivated by a protagonist who refuses to become a victim.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase "Six Pockets and a Shot of Jack" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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