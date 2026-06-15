Recent Release, "The Real JFK Conspiracy," from Fulton Books Author Michael P. Pascullo, Explores an Audacious Alternative History Where JFK Fakes His Death
Goldens Bridge, NY, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael P. Pascullo has completed a new book, "The Real JFK Conspiracy: A Tale To End All Speculation," which reimagines the events of 1963 through a provocative lens. The narrative begins when President Kennedy suspects his life is in grave danger and assembles a small cadre of trusted confidants to investigate. As they methodically uncover evidence of a genuine threat involving powerful people and organizations, the group devises an extraordinary strategy: a staged assassination that will allow them to identify and neutralize the real conspirators while keeping the president alive. The plan hinges on Bobby Kennedy's anticipated victory in the 1964 presidential election, which would provide the necessary political cover to expose and prosecute those plotting against JFK. What unfolds is a tale of ambition, sacrifice, and the unintended consequences that follow when even the most carefully orchestrated schemes begin to unravel.
The author's background as a senior technology executive and lifelong resident of Queens, New York, infuses his storytelling with authenticity and strategic depth. Pascullo's four-decade career in information technology culminated in his role as Chief Information Officer, during which he honed his ability to craft compelling narratives and communicate complex ideas with precision. His early memories—watching the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show and learning of JFK's assassination—shaped his fascination with this pivotal era. Now retired and channeling his professional expertise into creative expression, Pascullo brings a methodical, analytical approach to his first published novel, transforming historical speculation into an intricate psychological and political drama.
"The Real JFK Conspiracy" explores profound themes of loyalty, moral compromise, and the devastating personal cost of leadership decisions. Readers will discover how the president grapples with his role in the faux assassination, confronting the destruction he has wrought and the irreversible isolation that follows. The narrative examines the unraveling of a meticulously conceived plan, the failure of Bobby's political ambitions, and JFK's anguish at a lifetime separated from his family. This is a story that challenges conventional historical understanding while delving into the psychological torment of a man caught between survival and sacrifice, between duty and the human desire for connection.
"Through my research and imagination, I sought to create a narrative that moves beyond surface-level conspiracy theories," said Pascullo. "This novel asks what would happen if the president discovered a genuine threat and took extraordinary measures to neutralize it—and what personal price he would pay for that decision. I wanted readers to grapple with the moral ambiguity of his choices and understand the loneliness that would define his existence thereafter."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael P. Pascullo's riveting work transports readers into an alternate historical landscape where political intrigue and personal tragedy intersect. This imaginative exploration of America's most iconic president will captivate those fascinated by Cold War politics, presidential history, and speculative fiction alike.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Real JFK Conspiracy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's background as a senior technology executive and lifelong resident of Queens, New York, infuses his storytelling with authenticity and strategic depth. Pascullo's four-decade career in information technology culminated in his role as Chief Information Officer, during which he honed his ability to craft compelling narratives and communicate complex ideas with precision. His early memories—watching the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show and learning of JFK's assassination—shaped his fascination with this pivotal era. Now retired and channeling his professional expertise into creative expression, Pascullo brings a methodical, analytical approach to his first published novel, transforming historical speculation into an intricate psychological and political drama.
"The Real JFK Conspiracy" explores profound themes of loyalty, moral compromise, and the devastating personal cost of leadership decisions. Readers will discover how the president grapples with his role in the faux assassination, confronting the destruction he has wrought and the irreversible isolation that follows. The narrative examines the unraveling of a meticulously conceived plan, the failure of Bobby's political ambitions, and JFK's anguish at a lifetime separated from his family. This is a story that challenges conventional historical understanding while delving into the psychological torment of a man caught between survival and sacrifice, between duty and the human desire for connection.
"Through my research and imagination, I sought to create a narrative that moves beyond surface-level conspiracy theories," said Pascullo. "This novel asks what would happen if the president discovered a genuine threat and took extraordinary measures to neutralize it—and what personal price he would pay for that decision. I wanted readers to grapple with the moral ambiguity of his choices and understand the loneliness that would define his existence thereafter."
Published by Fulton Books, Michael P. Pascullo's riveting work transports readers into an alternate historical landscape where political intrigue and personal tragedy intersect. This imaginative exploration of America's most iconic president will captivate those fascinated by Cold War politics, presidential history, and speculative fiction alike.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "The Real JFK Conspiracy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories