Recent Release, "When I Find You," from Fulton Books Author Samantha Maise, Delivers a Gripping Mystery Exploring Obsession, Justice, and Small-Town Secrets
Beaverton, OR, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Maise has completed a new book, titled, "When I Find You," a riveting mystery that begins when Rebecca McMannis and Eric Morris embark on a scenic walk through the foggy landscape of Tillamook, Oregon. What starts as a peaceful nature excursion transforms into a nightmare when Eric vanishes into the mist, leaving Rebecca desperate and bewildered. As she races to alert authorities, she discovers a chilling pattern—multiple men from across different states have disappeared in this same location, each case unsolved and each family left behind with only questions and heartbreak.
Drawing from her deep passion for storytelling cultivated since childhood, Samantha Maise brings authenticity and emotional depth to this tale. After earning her degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing from George Fox University, she has established herself as a compelling voice in mystery fiction. Her imagination breathes life into complex characters that readers come to cherish, and her commitment to craftsmanship shines throughout "When I Find You," the second installment in her Dangerous Finds Mystery Series.
At the heart of this suspenseful narrative lies the intersection of personal tragedy and professional duty. Officer Evelyn Richardson has carried the burden of her brother's disappearance for eight years, a wound that reopens when Eric Morris goes missing under eerily similar circumstances. As she partners with Detective Gabriel Nolands to unravel the mystery, their connection deepens amid the investigation. Readers will be captivated by the layered plot that poses haunting questions: Who is systematically taking these men, and what drives this dark vendetta? The answers lie waiting in the fog, where danger and redemption intertwine.
"Through writing this mystery, I wanted to explore how trauma shapes us and how the search for truth can transform those who pursue it," said Maise.
Published by Fulton Books, Samantha Maise's thrilling work offers readers an enthralling escape into a world where justice is elusive and nothing is as it seems. This page-turner will keep audiences guessing until the final revelation.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "When I Find You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Drawing from her deep passion for storytelling cultivated since childhood, Samantha Maise brings authenticity and emotional depth to this tale. After earning her degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing from George Fox University, she has established herself as a compelling voice in mystery fiction. Her imagination breathes life into complex characters that readers come to cherish, and her commitment to craftsmanship shines throughout "When I Find You," the second installment in her Dangerous Finds Mystery Series.
At the heart of this suspenseful narrative lies the intersection of personal tragedy and professional duty. Officer Evelyn Richardson has carried the burden of her brother's disappearance for eight years, a wound that reopens when Eric Morris goes missing under eerily similar circumstances. As she partners with Detective Gabriel Nolands to unravel the mystery, their connection deepens amid the investigation. Readers will be captivated by the layered plot that poses haunting questions: Who is systematically taking these men, and what drives this dark vendetta? The answers lie waiting in the fog, where danger and redemption intertwine.
"Through writing this mystery, I wanted to explore how trauma shapes us and how the search for truth can transform those who pursue it," said Maise.
Published by Fulton Books, Samantha Maise's thrilling work offers readers an enthralling escape into a world where justice is elusive and nothing is as it seems. This page-turner will keep audiences guessing until the final revelation.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "When I Find You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories