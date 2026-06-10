Introducing the Newest Member of Double Diamond Investment Group
Double Diamond Investment Group hires a bond trader.
Delray Beach, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Double Diamond Investment Group is pleased to announce that Jeanna Streiler has joined the firm as a Bond Trader.
Jeanna brings significant experience and expertise to the fixed-income team. She began her career in 2009 as a bond trader with Wells Fargo, where she developed a strong foundation in the fixed-income markets until 2019. She then joined Marketaxess, a leading electronic trading platform for bonds, where she further expanded her knowledge of bond market structure, trading execution, and institutional fixed income investing for the next six years.
Throughout her career, Jeanna has worked closely with market participants across a wide range of fixed-income sectors, gaining valuable insight into market dynamics, liquidity, and trade execution. Her experience and dedication to client service make her an excellent addition to the organization. Jeanna holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.
As the firm continues to grow, the commitment remains the same: providing thoughtful investment management, disciplined portfolio construction, and exceptional service to clients. Jeanna's addition strengthens the firm's ability to identify opportunities and execute fixed-income strategies on behalf of clients.
Please join them in welcoming Jeanna to Double Diamond Investment Group. They are excited to have her on their team and look forward to the contributions she will make for their clients and their firm. Please visit her full bio on their website.
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact them.
Andrew Bodner, President
Jeanna brings significant experience and expertise to the fixed-income team. She began her career in 2009 as a bond trader with Wells Fargo, where she developed a strong foundation in the fixed-income markets until 2019. She then joined Marketaxess, a leading electronic trading platform for bonds, where she further expanded her knowledge of bond market structure, trading execution, and institutional fixed income investing for the next six years.
Throughout her career, Jeanna has worked closely with market participants across a wide range of fixed-income sectors, gaining valuable insight into market dynamics, liquidity, and trade execution. Her experience and dedication to client service make her an excellent addition to the organization. Jeanna holds Series 7 and 63 licenses.
As the firm continues to grow, the commitment remains the same: providing thoughtful investment management, disciplined portfolio construction, and exceptional service to clients. Jeanna's addition strengthens the firm's ability to identify opportunities and execute fixed-income strategies on behalf of clients.
Please join them in welcoming Jeanna to Double Diamond Investment Group. They are excited to have her on their team and look forward to the contributions she will make for their clients and their firm. Please visit her full bio on their website.
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact them.
Andrew Bodner, President
Contact
DoubleDiamond Investment GpContact
Andrew Bodner
973-352-6680
www.doubledig.com
Andrew Bodner
973-352-6680
www.doubledig.com
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