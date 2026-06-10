Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings
Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale group, has been recognized in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide.
RealTrends Verified is widely regarded as one of the real estate industry’s most respected ranking programs, recognizing top-performing agents and teams based on independently verified residential real estate sales. The annual rankings highlight professionals who demonstrate exceptional performance through transaction volume and sales production.
Gray’s recognition reflects his continued success serving buyers and sellers throughout South Florida, with a particular focus on luxury homes, waterfront estates, luxury condominiums, and new construction properties in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities.
“This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Gray. “Real estate is about much more than transactions. It’s about helping people achieve their goals, navigate important decisions, and create opportunities for their future. I’m grateful to our clients, referral partners, and everyone who has supported us throughout the years.”
As Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, Gray has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service, local market expertise, and strong negotiation skills. His experience spans a wide range of property types, including luxury waterfront homes, oceanfront condominiums, Intracoastal estates, and investment properties throughout Broward County and the greater South Florida region.
The recognition comes as Fort Lauderdale continues to attract buyers from across the country seeking the area’s waterfront lifestyle, favorable tax environment, and growing luxury real estate market. Gray and the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group remain committed to helping clients navigate the evolving market while delivering a personalized and results-driven experience.
“Being recognized among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide is certainly an honor,” Gray added. “However, our greatest accomplishment will always be the relationships we build and the results we achieve for our clients.”
About Chad Gray
Chad Gray is a Broker Associate with Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group. He specializes in luxury homes, waterfront properties, luxury condominiums, and new construction throughout Fort Lauderdale and surrounding South Florida communities. Known for his market expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to exceptional service, Gray helps buyers and sellers successfully navigate some of South Florida’s most sought-after real estate markets.
RealTrends Verified is widely regarded as one of the real estate industry’s most respected ranking programs, recognizing top-performing agents and teams based on independently verified residential real estate sales. The annual rankings highlight professionals who demonstrate exceptional performance through transaction volume and sales production.
Gray’s recognition reflects his continued success serving buyers and sellers throughout South Florida, with a particular focus on luxury homes, waterfront estates, luxury condominiums, and new construction properties in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities.
“This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Gray. “Real estate is about much more than transactions. It’s about helping people achieve their goals, navigate important decisions, and create opportunities for their future. I’m grateful to our clients, referral partners, and everyone who has supported us throughout the years.”
As Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, Gray has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service, local market expertise, and strong negotiation skills. His experience spans a wide range of property types, including luxury waterfront homes, oceanfront condominiums, Intracoastal estates, and investment properties throughout Broward County and the greater South Florida region.
The recognition comes as Fort Lauderdale continues to attract buyers from across the country seeking the area’s waterfront lifestyle, favorable tax environment, and growing luxury real estate market. Gray and the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group remain committed to helping clients navigate the evolving market while delivering a personalized and results-driven experience.
“Being recognized among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide is certainly an honor,” Gray added. “However, our greatest accomplishment will always be the relationships we build and the results we achieve for our clients.”
About Chad Gray
Chad Gray is a Broker Associate with Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group. He specializes in luxury homes, waterfront properties, luxury condominiums, and new construction throughout Fort Lauderdale and surrounding South Florida communities. Known for his market expertise, client-focused approach, and commitment to exceptional service, Gray helps buyers and sellers successfully navigate some of South Florida’s most sought-after real estate markets.
Contact
Luxury Living Fort LauderdaleContact
Laura Ashworth
754-300-6040
https://LuxuryLivingFortLauderdale.com
Laura Ashworth
754-300-6040
https://LuxuryLivingFortLauderdale.com
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