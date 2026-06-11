A-Team Group Announces Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026
A-Team Group today announced the winners of the 2026 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, unveiled at the TradingTech Summit New York.
London, United Kingdom, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group today announced the winners of the 2026 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, unveiled at the TradingTech Summit New York. Now in their eighth year, the awards recognise the vendors, platforms and service providers delivering the technology, data and services on which North American capital markets depend.
Winners were named across more than 40 categories spanning the full trading lifecycle, from matching engines, order and execution management, and low-latency feed handlers through to market data delivery, transaction cost analysis, surveillance and trade reporting.
"What unites the firms recognised here is less any single innovation than a direction of travel," said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group. "Buy-side and sell-side participants are asking their technology partners for modularity over monoliths, for workflow automation that removes operational friction, and for platforms that treat data as something to be acted on rather than merely delivered. The 2026 winners are, in different ways, responses to those demands."
Read together, this year's winners map the priorities now reshaping front-to-back trading operations: the move to cloud-native architecture, the operationalisation of AI across execution and compliance, the steady institutionalisation of digital asset and prediction markets infrastructure, and growing pressure on legacy systems to interoperate rather than stand alone.
Winners were identified through a combination of votes from the TradingTech Insight community and the deliberations of an independent advisory board, drawn from senior practitioners across the buy side, sell side and trading infrastructure.
Winners
Best Solution for Fixed Income Trading - Genesis Global
Best Matching Engine for Prediction / Event Markets - Connamara Technologies
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - Substantive Research
Best AI Solution for the Front Office - ActiveViam
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - FactSet
Best High Performance Network Services Provider - HPR
Best Buy-Side OEMS - LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)
Best Trading Analytics Platform - RBC Capital Markets
Best Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Solution for Foreign Exchange Trading - smartTrade Technologies
Best Solution for Derivatives Trading - STS Digital
Best Data / Analytics Platform for Trading Desk Clients - Trillium Surveyor
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Bloomberg
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Alternative Data Integration Platform - ExtractAlpha
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - ION
Best High-Performance / Low-Latency Data Solution - Quincy Data
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - BMLL
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Price Sharing & Publishing Solution - DiffusionData
Best Trading Tech Stack Platform - Exegy
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Model / Application Testing Environment - FlexTrade
Best Solution for Trading Workflow Automation - Interop.io
Best Sell-Side EMS - ION
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - LDA Technologies
Best Solution for Commodities / Energy Trading - LeapXpert
Best Solution for Equities Trading - Liquidnet
Best Smart Order Routing Application - MarketAxess
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - Parameta Solutions
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - Shield
Best Desktop Interoperability Framework - Symphony
Best Sell-Side OMS - Trading Technologies
Best Application Development Framework - Velox
Best Market Data Administration Platform - VendEx Solutions
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Vermiculus
The full list of winners is published in the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026 Winners' Report, available at https://bit.ly/TTIUSAWINNERS.
Winners were named across more than 40 categories spanning the full trading lifecycle, from matching engines, order and execution management, and low-latency feed handlers through to market data delivery, transaction cost analysis, surveillance and trade reporting.
"What unites the firms recognised here is less any single innovation than a direction of travel," said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group. "Buy-side and sell-side participants are asking their technology partners for modularity over monoliths, for workflow automation that removes operational friction, and for platforms that treat data as something to be acted on rather than merely delivered. The 2026 winners are, in different ways, responses to those demands."
Read together, this year's winners map the priorities now reshaping front-to-back trading operations: the move to cloud-native architecture, the operationalisation of AI across execution and compliance, the steady institutionalisation of digital asset and prediction markets infrastructure, and growing pressure on legacy systems to interoperate rather than stand alone.
Winners were identified through a combination of votes from the TradingTech Insight community and the deliberations of an independent advisory board, drawn from senior practitioners across the buy side, sell side and trading infrastructure.
Winners
Best Solution for Fixed Income Trading - Genesis Global
Best Matching Engine for Prediction / Event Markets - Connamara Technologies
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - Substantive Research
Best AI Solution for the Front Office - ActiveViam
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - FactSet
Best High Performance Network Services Provider - HPR
Best Buy-Side OEMS - LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)
Best Trading Analytics Platform - RBC Capital Markets
Best Trade/Transaction-Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Solution for Foreign Exchange Trading - smartTrade Technologies
Best Solution for Derivatives Trading - STS Digital
Best Data / Analytics Platform for Trading Desk Clients - Trillium Surveyor
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Bloomberg
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Alternative Data Integration Platform - ExtractAlpha
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - ION
Best High-Performance / Low-Latency Data Solution - Quincy Data
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - BMLL
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Price Sharing & Publishing Solution - DiffusionData
Best Trading Tech Stack Platform - Exegy
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Model / Application Testing Environment - FlexTrade
Best Solution for Trading Workflow Automation - Interop.io
Best Sell-Side EMS - ION
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - LDA Technologies
Best Solution for Commodities / Energy Trading - LeapXpert
Best Solution for Equities Trading - Liquidnet
Best Smart Order Routing Application - MarketAxess
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - Parameta Solutions
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - Shield
Best Desktop Interoperability Framework - Symphony
Best Sell-Side OMS - Trading Technologies
Best Application Development Framework - Velox
Best Market Data Administration Platform - VendEx Solutions
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Vermiculus
The full list of winners is published in the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026 Winners' Report, available at https://bit.ly/TTIUSAWINNERS.
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories