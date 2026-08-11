New Free Tool Helps Shoppers Determine the Original Price Before Sales Tax
Reverse Sales Tax Calculator has introduced a free online tool that helps consumers, accountants, and business owners identify the pre-tax amount from a final tax-inclusive purchase price.
New York, TX, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Many consumers know the final amount they paid for a purchase but often struggle to determine how much of that amount was actual product cost and how much was sales tax.
To address this common problem, Reverse Tax Calculator has launched a free online tool designed to instantly calculate the original price before sales tax was added.
The tool allows users to enter a tax-inclusive amount and applicable sales tax rate to determine both the pre-tax amount and the tax portion. This can be useful for expense tracking, bookkeeping, invoice verification, budgeting, and educational purposes.
According to the company, reverse tax calculations are frequently required by small business owners, freelancers, accountants, online sellers, and consumers reviewing receipts.
Unlike traditional sales tax calculators that add tax to a subtotal, the reverse calculator works backward from the final amount to reveal the original taxable value.
The company states that the tool was created to simplify a calculation that many people currently perform manually using formulas or spreadsheets.
The calculator is available free of charge and does not require registration.
Additional information and access to the calculator are available at:
https://reversetaxcalc.com
About Reverse Tax Calculator
Reverse Tax Calculator provides free online tax calculation resources focused on helping users understand sales tax calculations, reverse tax formulas, and tax-inclusive pricing calculations across the United States.
Contact Information
Company: Reverse Tax Calculator
Email: support@reversetaxcalc.com
To address this common problem, Reverse Tax Calculator has launched a free online tool designed to instantly calculate the original price before sales tax was added.
The tool allows users to enter a tax-inclusive amount and applicable sales tax rate to determine both the pre-tax amount and the tax portion. This can be useful for expense tracking, bookkeeping, invoice verification, budgeting, and educational purposes.
According to the company, reverse tax calculations are frequently required by small business owners, freelancers, accountants, online sellers, and consumers reviewing receipts.
Unlike traditional sales tax calculators that add tax to a subtotal, the reverse calculator works backward from the final amount to reveal the original taxable value.
The company states that the tool was created to simplify a calculation that many people currently perform manually using formulas or spreadsheets.
The calculator is available free of charge and does not require registration.
Additional information and access to the calculator are available at:
https://reversetaxcalc.com
About Reverse Tax Calculator
Reverse Tax Calculator provides free online tax calculation resources focused on helping users understand sales tax calculations, reverse tax formulas, and tax-inclusive pricing calculations across the United States.
Contact Information
Company: Reverse Tax Calculator
Email: support@reversetaxcalc.com
Contact
Reverse Sales Tax CalculatorContact
Subhajit Mondal
914758425496
https://reversetaxcalc.com
Subhajit Mondal
914758425496
https://reversetaxcalc.com
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