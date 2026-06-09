MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns
MCS Products Highlights Automated Fly Control Systems as Livestock Producers Respond to Growing New World Screwworm Concerns - Screw worm fly, new world screwworm, flies, livestock, ranching, cattle, cow, beef industry, dairy industry.
Austin, TX, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As livestock producers across Texas and the southern United States increase biosecurity measures in response to the recent reappearance of the New World Screwworm, MCS Products is encouraging ranchers, horse owners, and agricultural operators to strengthen their fly management programs with automated livestock fly control systems. By targeting and reducing adult fly populations before they can reproduce or infest animals, automated fly control misting systems offer livestock owners a practical, low-maintenance solution for protecting their animals and operations.
The New World Screwworm poses a serious threat to cattle, horses, sheep, goats, wildlife, and other warm-blooded animals. While federal and state agencies continue large-scale eradication efforts through sterile fly release programs, livestock owners are seeking practical tools that help reduce fly pressure around their facilities today.
MCS Products manufactures automated fly control misting systems designed to help reduce adult fly populations around barns, corrals, stables, feedlots, working pens, and other livestock facilities. The system can also be situated at a checkpoint or gate that animals pass through and directly apply, eradicating all adult flies on the animals. The systems utilize approved insecticide formulations delivered through programmable misting technology to provide ongoing protection with minimal day-to-day involvement from operators.
"While these coordinated eradication efforts are essential to protecting the livestock industry, producers also need practical tools they can use today to help manage fly pressure on their operations," said Thomas Best, Managing Member of MCS Products. "Our goal is to provide a simple, reliable fly control solution that works automatically every day, helping reduce pest populations and supporting overall animal health and comfort while broader eradication efforts continue."
Unlike manual spraying programs that require constant attention, automated fly control systems operate on a preset schedule, applying measured amounts of insecticide throughout the day. This continuous approach helps maintain more consistent fly control while reducing labor requirements.
Key benefits of automated livestock fly control systems include:
• Automated daily operation
• Continuous fly management coverage
• Reduced labor and manual spraying requirements
• Use of approved insecticide formulations
• Programmable controls and remote operation options
• Applications for cattle, horse, sheep, goat, poultry, and mixed livestock operations
Many fly control formulations used in automated systems contain pyrethroid-based active ingredients, including permethrin, which are widely used in agricultural and livestock pest management programs. When applied according to label directions, these products help reduce adult fly populations by killing insects that contact treated areas.
"As concerns surrounding livestock pests continue to grow, prevention remains one of the most effective management strategies available," Best added. "Producers are looking for dependable solutions that help protect animal health, reduce stress on livestock, and support operational efficiency."
MCS Fly Control Systems are manufactured in Texas and are designed specifically for agricultural environments, including barns, stables, corrals, feedlots, breeding facilities, and other livestock operations.
About MCS Products
MCS Products is a Texas-based manufacturer of automated misting systems for insect control and outdoor cooling applications. With more than two decades of experience serving residential, commercial, and agricultural customers nationwide, MCS Products designs and manufactures innovative misting solutions that help improve comfort, protect livestock, and simplify pest management.
The New World Screwworm poses a serious threat to cattle, horses, sheep, goats, wildlife, and other warm-blooded animals. While federal and state agencies continue large-scale eradication efforts through sterile fly release programs, livestock owners are seeking practical tools that help reduce fly pressure around their facilities today.
MCS Products manufactures automated fly control misting systems designed to help reduce adult fly populations around barns, corrals, stables, feedlots, working pens, and other livestock facilities. The system can also be situated at a checkpoint or gate that animals pass through and directly apply, eradicating all adult flies on the animals. The systems utilize approved insecticide formulations delivered through programmable misting technology to provide ongoing protection with minimal day-to-day involvement from operators.
"While these coordinated eradication efforts are essential to protecting the livestock industry, producers also need practical tools they can use today to help manage fly pressure on their operations," said Thomas Best, Managing Member of MCS Products. "Our goal is to provide a simple, reliable fly control solution that works automatically every day, helping reduce pest populations and supporting overall animal health and comfort while broader eradication efforts continue."
Unlike manual spraying programs that require constant attention, automated fly control systems operate on a preset schedule, applying measured amounts of insecticide throughout the day. This continuous approach helps maintain more consistent fly control while reducing labor requirements.
Key benefits of automated livestock fly control systems include:
• Automated daily operation
• Continuous fly management coverage
• Reduced labor and manual spraying requirements
• Use of approved insecticide formulations
• Programmable controls and remote operation options
• Applications for cattle, horse, sheep, goat, poultry, and mixed livestock operations
Many fly control formulations used in automated systems contain pyrethroid-based active ingredients, including permethrin, which are widely used in agricultural and livestock pest management programs. When applied according to label directions, these products help reduce adult fly populations by killing insects that contact treated areas.
"As concerns surrounding livestock pests continue to grow, prevention remains one of the most effective management strategies available," Best added. "Producers are looking for dependable solutions that help protect animal health, reduce stress on livestock, and support operational efficiency."
MCS Fly Control Systems are manufactured in Texas and are designed specifically for agricultural environments, including barns, stables, corrals, feedlots, breeding facilities, and other livestock operations.
About MCS Products
MCS Products is a Texas-based manufacturer of automated misting systems for insect control and outdoor cooling applications. With more than two decades of experience serving residential, commercial, and agricultural customers nationwide, MCS Products designs and manufactures innovative misting solutions that help improve comfort, protect livestock, and simplify pest management.
Contact
MCS Mosquito Control SystemsContact
Thomas Best
512-844-8498
www.mcs-products.com/
Thomas Best
512-844-8498
www.mcs-products.com/
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