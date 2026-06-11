Every Wag Launches Care Connect, a Veterinary Platform Built to Extend Care Beyond the Appointment
Every Wag has launched Care Connect, a workflow platform for veterinary practices that connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single system, including interactive Care Guides that give pet owners accessible, always-available guidance after every appointment.
Safety Harbor, FL, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Every Wag has launched Care Connect, a workflow platform for veterinary practices that connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single system, including interactive Care Guides that give pet owners accessible, always-available guidance after every appointment.
The launch targets a gap most veterinary software ignores: what happens after the visit. Practices lose time to repeated follow-up calls and treatment compliance suffers when discharge instructions are dense, generic, and forgotten. Care Connect addresses both by giving clients a structured, personalized guide they can access through the Every Wag app or their email, reducing inbound calls and improving adherence without adding work for the clinical team.
On the clinic side, the platform includes structured exam workflows, auto-generated SOAP notes, and species- and breed-specific documentation templates. It's designed to run alongside existing practice management software rather than replace it, lowering the adoption barrier for independent and multi-location practices alike.
Care Connect also gives clinics visibility into what happens at home: care guide progress, task completion, progress photos, and owner-reported health data, so clients feel supported, return more consistently, and every visit starts with a meaningful conversation about the patient, building the kind of loyalty that sustains a practice long-term.
"One of the most consistent things we hear from veterinary teams is that they want to do more for their clients between visits, they just don't have the tools," said Lauren St. Jean, Co-Founder of Every Wag. "Care Connect gives practices a way to stay connected between appointments, so time in the exam room stays focused on care, not catching up, and every visit is more productive for the whole team."
Care Connect is available now. The Every Wag consumer app is available for pet owners on iOS and Android.
Watch the overview: everywag.com/demo
About Every Wag
Every Wag is a veterinary technology company building tools that improve outcomes for pets, pet owners, and the teams that care for them. Care Connect connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single workflow, helping practices run more efficiently and stay connected with clients between appointments.
The launch targets a gap most veterinary software ignores: what happens after the visit. Practices lose time to repeated follow-up calls and treatment compliance suffers when discharge instructions are dense, generic, and forgotten. Care Connect addresses both by giving clients a structured, personalized guide they can access through the Every Wag app or their email, reducing inbound calls and improving adherence without adding work for the clinical team.
On the clinic side, the platform includes structured exam workflows, auto-generated SOAP notes, and species- and breed-specific documentation templates. It's designed to run alongside existing practice management software rather than replace it, lowering the adoption barrier for independent and multi-location practices alike.
Care Connect also gives clinics visibility into what happens at home: care guide progress, task completion, progress photos, and owner-reported health data, so clients feel supported, return more consistently, and every visit starts with a meaningful conversation about the patient, building the kind of loyalty that sustains a practice long-term.
"One of the most consistent things we hear from veterinary teams is that they want to do more for their clients between visits, they just don't have the tools," said Lauren St. Jean, Co-Founder of Every Wag. "Care Connect gives practices a way to stay connected between appointments, so time in the exam room stays focused on care, not catching up, and every visit is more productive for the whole team."
Care Connect is available now. The Every Wag consumer app is available for pet owners on iOS and Android.
Watch the overview: everywag.com/demo
About Every Wag
Every Wag is a veterinary technology company building tools that improve outcomes for pets, pet owners, and the teams that care for them. Care Connect connects intake, clinical documentation, and post-visit care into a single workflow, helping practices run more efficiently and stay connected with clients between appointments.
Contact
Every WagContact
Lauren St. Jean
614-203-1213
everywag.com/
Lauren St. Jean
614-203-1213
everywag.com/
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