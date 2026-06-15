"As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church" is Scheduled to Begin Filming on June 26, 2026, in Fort Pierce, FL and June 27, 2026, in Rockledge, FL

Spirited Soul Productions and Miiyah Productions are excited to announce the filming of As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church on June 26–27, 2026, in Fort Pierce and Rockledge, Florida. Created by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, this faith-filled, family-friendly sitcom follows Pastor Nathan Raye and his family as they navigate faith, family, ministry, and everyday life through clean comedy, relatable moments, and uplifting storytelling.