"As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church" is Scheduled to Begin Filming on June 26, 2026, in Fort Pierce, FL and June 27, 2026, in Rockledge, FL
Spirited Soul Productions and Miiyah Productions are excited to announce the filming of As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church on June 26–27, 2026, in Fort Pierce and Rockledge, Florida. Created by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, this faith-filled, family-friendly sitcom follows Pastor Nathan Raye and his family as they navigate faith, family, ministry, and everyday life through clean comedy, relatable moments, and uplifting storytelling.
Rockledge, FL, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Spirited Soul Productions and Miiyah Productions are excited to announce the upcoming filming of the highly anticipated faith-based television sitcom, As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church, set to begin filming June 27, 2026, in Rockledge, FL.
Written by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, the series offers a refreshing, honest, and comedic look into the life of a Pastor’s family navigating ministry, marriage, friendships, church culture, and everyday life. With heartfelt storytelling and relatable moments, the sitcom aims to bring audiences laughter, healing, and meaningful conversations.
The series centers around Pastor Nathan Raye and First Lady Pamela Raye as they attempt to balance faith, family, leadership, and personal struggles while trying to keep their household together every Sunday morning for church. From hilarious misunderstandings to emotional realities, the Raye family learns that behind every powerful pulpit is a family fighting to stay whole.
The production features a talented cast from both Florida and out-of-state markets, highlighting emerging and established actors who bring authenticity and depth to each character. Producer, Marilyn Ross-Smith, states that the project is designed to bridge the gap between faith-based entertainment and mainstream family sitcoms by presenting real-life issues through humor, transparency, and hope.
“We wanted to create something authentic,” said writer La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons. “This series shows the humanity behind ministry while still uplifting viewers. Families, church leaders, and everyday people will see themselves in these characters.”
In preparation for filming, the production team is also seeking extras for upcoming church and community scenes. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to connect with the production team for additional details.
Production Information
Series: As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church
Production Companies: Spirited Soul Productions & Miiyah Productions
Filming Date: June 27, 2026
Filming Location: 836 Ferndale Avenue, Rockledge, FL 32955/ 9:00am
Media Contact
Spirited Soul Productions
Website: www.ssproduction.net
Email: info@ssproduction.net
Phone: 800-519-1981 or 321-795-1252
Written by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, the series offers a refreshing, honest, and comedic look into the life of a Pastor’s family navigating ministry, marriage, friendships, church culture, and everyday life. With heartfelt storytelling and relatable moments, the sitcom aims to bring audiences laughter, healing, and meaningful conversations.
The series centers around Pastor Nathan Raye and First Lady Pamela Raye as they attempt to balance faith, family, leadership, and personal struggles while trying to keep their household together every Sunday morning for church. From hilarious misunderstandings to emotional realities, the Raye family learns that behind every powerful pulpit is a family fighting to stay whole.
The production features a talented cast from both Florida and out-of-state markets, highlighting emerging and established actors who bring authenticity and depth to each character. Producer, Marilyn Ross-Smith, states that the project is designed to bridge the gap between faith-based entertainment and mainstream family sitcoms by presenting real-life issues through humor, transparency, and hope.
“We wanted to create something authentic,” said writer La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons. “This series shows the humanity behind ministry while still uplifting viewers. Families, church leaders, and everyday people will see themselves in these characters.”
In preparation for filming, the production team is also seeking extras for upcoming church and community scenes. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to connect with the production team for additional details.
Production Information
Series: As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church
Production Companies: Spirited Soul Productions & Miiyah Productions
Filming Date: June 27, 2026
Filming Location: 836 Ferndale Avenue, Rockledge, FL 32955/ 9:00am
Media Contact
Spirited Soul Productions
Website: www.ssproduction.net
Email: info@ssproduction.net
Phone: 800-519-1981 or 321-795-1252
Contact
Spirited Soul ProductionsContact
LaShonda Smith-Lyons
800-519-1981
ssproduction.net
Marilyn Ross-Smith
321-795-1252
LaShonda Smith-Lyons
800-519-1981
ssproduction.net
Marilyn Ross-Smith
321-795-1252
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