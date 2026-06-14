HCA HealthONE Swedish Recognized by American College of Cardiology for Three Heart Care Distinctions
HCA HealthONE Swedish has earned three American College of Cardiology recognitions for advanced cardiovascular care: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification. These distinctions highlight the hospital’s expertise in timely, coordinated care for patients with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs and transcatheter valve procedures.
Englewood, CO, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hospital earns ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification
The American College of Cardiology has recognized HCA HealthONE Swedish for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to providing high-quality cardiovascular care, awarding the hospital three distinctions: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification.
These recognitions reflect HCA HealthONE Swedish’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the hospital with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs, and advanced structural heart conditions requiring transcatheter valve repair or replacement procedures.
“These recognitions reflect the strength of our cardiovascular program and the discipline of our teams in following evidence-based standards of care,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “For patients, this means they can have confidence that our teams are prepared to deliver timely, coordinated and advanced heart care when it matters most.”
The ACC’s Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI recognizes hospitals and outpatient facilities that have demonstrated exceptional competency in treating patients who require diagnostic catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention, also known as coronary angioplasty. PCI is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
The Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate expertise in treating patients with heart attack symptoms, maintain primary PCI availability 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and meet criteria related to chest pain protocols, post-cardiac arrest treatment and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest response.
The Transcatheter Valve Certification recognizes hospitals that demonstrate strong processes for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance related to transcatheter valve therapies. The certification uses established national clinical measures to support patient-centered decisions and connect quality improvement with patient outcomes.
“HCA HealthONE Swedish has shown a strong commitment to delivering outstanding heart care to the Denver community,” said Steven B. Deitelzweig, MD, MMM, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to recognize HCA HealthONE Swedish with these cardiovascular accreditations and certification.”
Facilities receiving these ACC recognitions must take part in rigorous clinical review processes, including gap analysis, evaluation of care standards, action planning, onsite review and ongoing monitoring for sustained success. These programs are designed to help hospitals implement guidelines, streamline processes, adopt best practices and improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular conditions.
Together, these distinctions underscore HCA HealthONE Swedish’s role as a leader in advanced cardiovascular care and its commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care when patients need it most.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center.
About the American College of Cardiology
The American College of Cardiology is a global leader dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more than 75 years, the ACC has empowered a community of more than 60,000 cardiovascular professionals across more than 140 countries with education and advocacy, professional credentials and clinical guidance. From its JACC Journals and NCDR registries to its Accreditation Services, global network of Chapters and Sections, and CardioSmart patient initiatives, the College is committed to creating a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes.
Media Contact:
Richard Grissom
richard.grissom@hcahhealthcare.com
303-981-2756
The American College of Cardiology has recognized HCA HealthONE Swedish for its demonstrated expertise and commitment to providing high-quality cardiovascular care, awarding the hospital three distinctions: Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation, and Transcatheter Valve Certification.
These recognitions reflect HCA HealthONE Swedish’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who come to the hospital with chest pain, heart attack symptoms, cardiac catheterization needs, and advanced structural heart conditions requiring transcatheter valve repair or replacement procedures.
“These recognitions reflect the strength of our cardiovascular program and the discipline of our teams in following evidence-based standards of care,” said Dr. Mary Laird Warner, chief medical officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “For patients, this means they can have confidence that our teams are prepared to deliver timely, coordinated and advanced heart care when it matters most.”
The ACC’s Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI recognizes hospitals and outpatient facilities that have demonstrated exceptional competency in treating patients who require diagnostic catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention, also known as coronary angioplasty. PCI is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
The Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI and Resuscitation recognizes hospitals that demonstrate expertise in treating patients with heart attack symptoms, maintain primary PCI availability 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and meet criteria related to chest pain protocols, post-cardiac arrest treatment and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest response.
The Transcatheter Valve Certification recognizes hospitals that demonstrate strong processes for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance related to transcatheter valve therapies. The certification uses established national clinical measures to support patient-centered decisions and connect quality improvement with patient outcomes.
“HCA HealthONE Swedish has shown a strong commitment to delivering outstanding heart care to the Denver community,” said Steven B. Deitelzweig, MD, MMM, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to recognize HCA HealthONE Swedish with these cardiovascular accreditations and certification.”
Facilities receiving these ACC recognitions must take part in rigorous clinical review processes, including gap analysis, evaluation of care standards, action planning, onsite review and ongoing monitoring for sustained success. These programs are designed to help hospitals implement guidelines, streamline processes, adopt best practices and improve outcomes for patients with cardiovascular conditions.
Together, these distinctions underscore HCA HealthONE Swedish’s role as a leader in advanced cardiovascular care and its commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care when patients need it most.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation.
Among HCA HealthONE’s acute care hospitals is Swedish, a proud member of the community for 120 years. An American College of Surgeons verified Level I Trauma Center and acute care hospital with 504 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to an American Burn Association verified burn center.
About the American College of Cardiology
The American College of Cardiology is a global leader dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more than 75 years, the ACC has empowered a community of more than 60,000 cardiovascular professionals across more than 140 countries with education and advocacy, professional credentials and clinical guidance. From its JACC Journals and NCDR registries to its Accreditation Services, global network of Chapters and Sections, and CardioSmart patient initiatives, the College is committed to creating a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes.
Media Contact:
Richard Grissom
richard.grissom@hcahhealthcare.com
303-981-2756
Contact
HCA HealthONE SwedishContact
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
303-788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
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