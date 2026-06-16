Author Gayle Hoyt’s New Book, "Times a Zillion," Tells the Tale of an Old Woman Who is Reminded of Her Lost Joyful Memories with the Help of a Young Boy and His Story

Recent release “Times a Zillion” from Covenant Books author Gayle Hoyt is a charming story that centers around a young girl who collects all sorts of joyful memories, only to discover she has begun to lose them all. As she grows old without any of her joy, she crosses paths with a young boy who helps her remember just how joyful she once was.