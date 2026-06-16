Author Gayle Hoyt’s New Book, "Times a Zillion," Tells the Tale of an Old Woman Who is Reminded of Her Lost Joyful Memories with the Help of a Young Boy and His Story
Recent release “Times a Zillion” from Covenant Books author Gayle Hoyt is a charming story that centers around a young girl who collects all sorts of joyful memories, only to discover she has begun to lose them all. As she grows old without any of her joy, she crosses paths with a young boy who helps her remember just how joyful she once was.
Rome, GA, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gayle Hoyt, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds a master’s degree in reading education from Berry College in Rome, Georgia, has completed her new book, “Times a Zillion”: a stirring tale of a young woman who regains her joyful memories with a little bit of help from a new friend.
“When all is said and done, what will define our life is what we remember,” writes Hoyt. “However, the passage of time can often cause us to forget our life past. Sometimes specific memories are never recaptured. This little book makes us remember that sharing time and showing love brings new life into a forgotten story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gayle Hoyt’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover the importance of sharing time and love with others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hoyt’s tale to life, “Times a Zillion” promises to become a beloved addition to any family’s library.
Readers can purchase “Times a Zillion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When all is said and done, what will define our life is what we remember,” writes Hoyt. “However, the passage of time can often cause us to forget our life past. Sometimes specific memories are never recaptured. This little book makes us remember that sharing time and showing love brings new life into a forgotten story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gayle Hoyt’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they discover the importance of sharing time and love with others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Hoyt’s tale to life, “Times a Zillion” promises to become a beloved addition to any family’s library.
Readers can purchase “Times a Zillion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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