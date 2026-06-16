Recent Release, "From God to You With Love," from Covenant Books Author W.l. Kinsey, Offers Hope and Spiritual Transformation to Those Seeking Divine Connection
Orlando, FL, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- W.L. Kinsey has completed a new book, titled, "From God to You With Love: A 40 Day Devotional," designed as a beacon of hope for anyone feeling lost, stuck, or overlooked. This devotional beautifully reveals the unconditional love of God the Father and Jesus Christ, along with the gentle guidance of the Holy Spirit. Each day invites readers to embrace this love as a choice, understanding that the Lord respects free will and waits patiently for those willing to invite Him in.
The author's personal journey fuels the authenticity of this work. W.L. Kinsey wrote this devotional specifically to encourage those struggling and disillusioned, demonstrating that deliverance—no matter how long it takes—is achievable. Her own experience of waiting thirty-eight years for freedom from smoking, while maintaining faith through church, prayer, and obedience, reveals a profound truth: God's presence is constant and inescapable, even when answers seem delayed. Her testimony of persistence and ultimate victory becomes a source of strength for readers facing their own battles.
"From God to You With Love" invites readers to discover the incredible freedom that awaits when they surrender to divine grace. Through these forty meditative days, Kinsey shares how recognizing God's relentless pursuit of our hearts transforms despair into hope. Readers will uncover the truth that feeling forgotten or overlooked never separates them from God's love—rather, His faithfulness persists through every season, waiting for the moment we choose to turn toward Him and claim the deliverance designed specifically for us.
"I wrote this devotional to show that no matter how impossible your situation feels, God's promises are reliable, and your breakthrough is worth the wait," said author W.L. Kinsey.
Published by Covenant Books, W.L. Kinsey's spiritually rich work equips readers with daily reflections that strengthen their relationship with God. This devotional serves as a tangible reminder that divine love transcends human limitations and transforms lives through persistent faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "From God to You With Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's personal journey fuels the authenticity of this work. W.L. Kinsey wrote this devotional specifically to encourage those struggling and disillusioned, demonstrating that deliverance—no matter how long it takes—is achievable. Her own experience of waiting thirty-eight years for freedom from smoking, while maintaining faith through church, prayer, and obedience, reveals a profound truth: God's presence is constant and inescapable, even when answers seem delayed. Her testimony of persistence and ultimate victory becomes a source of strength for readers facing their own battles.
"From God to You With Love" invites readers to discover the incredible freedom that awaits when they surrender to divine grace. Through these forty meditative days, Kinsey shares how recognizing God's relentless pursuit of our hearts transforms despair into hope. Readers will uncover the truth that feeling forgotten or overlooked never separates them from God's love—rather, His faithfulness persists through every season, waiting for the moment we choose to turn toward Him and claim the deliverance designed specifically for us.
"I wrote this devotional to show that no matter how impossible your situation feels, God's promises are reliable, and your breakthrough is worth the wait," said author W.L. Kinsey.
Published by Covenant Books, W.L. Kinsey's spiritually rich work equips readers with daily reflections that strengthen their relationship with God. This devotional serves as a tangible reminder that divine love transcends human limitations and transforms lives through persistent faith.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "From God to You With Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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