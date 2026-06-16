Recent Release, "Alfonzo Joseph's LIPSTICK KISS," from Covenant Books Author Linda D. Simpson, Explores a Child's Discovery of Faith During a Pivotal School Experience
Raleigh, NC, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda D. Simpson has completed a new book, "Alfonzo Joseph's LIPSTICK KISS," a charming children's story that follows young Alfonzo Joseph as he navigates his first day of school. When unexpected circumstances challenge his confidence, Alfonzo discovers that sometimes the smallest gestures carry the greatest meaning, and that faith can appear in the most surprising moments.
Simpson brings authentic warmth to her storytelling, drawing from her rich background as a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her longstanding commitment to her community. An active member of the African American Writers' Collective, she has devoted herself to meaningful service through volunteer work with North Carolina Women's Prison, Prison Alliance, and Perry Creek Nursing Ministry. Her experiences have shaped her understanding of resilience, compassion, and the transformative power of connection—qualities that shine throughout her debut work.
"Alfonzo Joseph's LIPSTICK KISS" invites young readers into a heartwarming narrative about courage and spiritual awakening. Through Alfonzo's eyes, children will discover how faith strengthens us during uncertain times and how kindness—no matter how humble—can leave an indelible mark. This uplifting tale reminds us that our first difficult moments often become our greatest teachers.
"I wanted to create a story that speaks to children's real experiences while introducing them to the quiet power of faith," said Simpson.
Published by Covenant Books, Linda D. Simpson's sweet work offers young readers an inspirational introduction to trusting in something greater than themselves. This story demonstrates that faith takes root in unexpected places and flourishes when we remain open to its guidance.
Readers who wish to experience this gentle work can purchase "Alfonzo Joseph's LIPSTICK KISS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Simpson brings authentic warmth to her storytelling, drawing from her rich background as a graduate of Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her longstanding commitment to her community. An active member of the African American Writers' Collective, she has devoted herself to meaningful service through volunteer work with North Carolina Women's Prison, Prison Alliance, and Perry Creek Nursing Ministry. Her experiences have shaped her understanding of resilience, compassion, and the transformative power of connection—qualities that shine throughout her debut work.
"Alfonzo Joseph's LIPSTICK KISS" invites young readers into a heartwarming narrative about courage and spiritual awakening. Through Alfonzo's eyes, children will discover how faith strengthens us during uncertain times and how kindness—no matter how humble—can leave an indelible mark. This uplifting tale reminds us that our first difficult moments often become our greatest teachers.
"I wanted to create a story that speaks to children's real experiences while introducing them to the quiet power of faith," said Simpson.
Published by Covenant Books, Linda D. Simpson's sweet work offers young readers an inspirational introduction to trusting in something greater than themselves. This story demonstrates that faith takes root in unexpected places and flourishes when we remain open to its guidance.
Readers who wish to experience this gentle work can purchase "Alfonzo Joseph's LIPSTICK KISS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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