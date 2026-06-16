Recent Release, "Through the Eyes of His Mother," from Covenant Books Author Teresa Jenkins Otero, Chronicles a Mother and Son Transforming Adversity Into Triumph
Las Vegas, NV, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Jenkins Otero has completed a new book, "Through the Eyes of His Mother": The Bubba Jenkins Odyssey, which presents an authentic account of the trials and tragedies she and her son Bubba navigated together. This candid narrative explores how they learned not merely to endure hardship but to transcend it through a philosophy they call "sur-thriving"—the art of living and breathing through pain while maintaining faith that difficult seasons will pass. Their journey encompasses both the anguish of loss and the jubilation of unexpected victories, revealing how a mother's fierce love becomes an anchor during life's most turbulent chapters.
The author's deep reservoir of faith permeates every page, offering readers insight into her character as a devoted wife, protective mother, and beacon of encouragement to those around her. Her radiant personality and genuine concern for others shine through even the most harrowing moments she recounts. Despite facing substantial obstacles, she demonstrates the remarkable ability to rise from disappointment and continue forward with dignity and determination, modeling for her children and readers alike that setbacks are temporary and do not define one's future.
In "Through the Eyes of His Mother," Otero invites readers into the unenrolled classes that life unexpectedly enrolls us in, showing how perseverance, integrity, and honor sustain us through darkness. The stakes are deeply personal—marriage, parenthood, family preservation, and spiritual growth—yet universally resonant. Readers will discover that while life circumstances may be beyond our control, our response to them shapes our destiny, and that "going hard" through adversity leads to transformation that makes us stronger than we were before.
"Writing this book allowed me to honor the sacred bond between a mother and her child," said author Teresa Jenkins Otero. "Through our story of sur-thriving, I hope readers find courage to face their own unenrolled classes with faith, determination, and the knowledge that this too shall pass—and when it does, they will be ready to thrive."
Published by Covenant Books, Teresa Jenkins Otero's insightful work offers readers a testament to the power of maternal love and familial resilience. This account will inspire those facing their own trials to embrace perseverance and discover strength they never knew they possessed.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Through the Eyes of His Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author's deep reservoir of faith permeates every page, offering readers insight into her character as a devoted wife, protective mother, and beacon of encouragement to those around her. Her radiant personality and genuine concern for others shine through even the most harrowing moments she recounts. Despite facing substantial obstacles, she demonstrates the remarkable ability to rise from disappointment and continue forward with dignity and determination, modeling for her children and readers alike that setbacks are temporary and do not define one's future.
In "Through the Eyes of His Mother," Otero invites readers into the unenrolled classes that life unexpectedly enrolls us in, showing how perseverance, integrity, and honor sustain us through darkness. The stakes are deeply personal—marriage, parenthood, family preservation, and spiritual growth—yet universally resonant. Readers will discover that while life circumstances may be beyond our control, our response to them shapes our destiny, and that "going hard" through adversity leads to transformation that makes us stronger than we were before.
"Writing this book allowed me to honor the sacred bond between a mother and her child," said author Teresa Jenkins Otero. "Through our story of sur-thriving, I hope readers find courage to face their own unenrolled classes with faith, determination, and the knowledge that this too shall pass—and when it does, they will be ready to thrive."
Published by Covenant Books, Teresa Jenkins Otero's insightful work offers readers a testament to the power of maternal love and familial resilience. This account will inspire those facing their own trials to embrace perseverance and discover strength they never knew they possessed.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Through the Eyes of His Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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