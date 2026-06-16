Author Karina Lewis’s New Book, "The Horse Healer," Combines the Author’s Memoirs with Decades of Innovative Expertise Healing Horses

Recent release “The Horse Healer: A Guide to Natural and Quantum Healing for Horses” from Covenant Books author Karina Lewis is a fascinating read that invites readers to discover the author’s experiences working as an equine dentist, farrier and osteopath healing horses by focusing on their feet and teeth.