Author Karina Lewis’s New Book, "The Horse Healer," Combines the Author’s Memoirs with Decades of Innovative Expertise Healing Horses
Recent release “The Horse Healer: A Guide to Natural and Quantum Healing for Horses” from Covenant Books author Karina Lewis is a fascinating read that invites readers to discover the author’s experiences working as an equine dentist, farrier and osteopath healing horses by focusing on their feet and teeth.
Bandera, TX, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karina Lewis, a Wyoming rancher and the mother of two boys, as well as a passionate and experienced horse advocate, has completed her new book, “The Horse Healer: A Guide to Natural and Quantum Healing for Horses”: a glimpse into the world of an authentic horse whisperer who can heal horses.
Author Karina Lewis has over forty years of experience as a professional farrier, equine dentist, osteopath, trainer, and clinician. An award-winning author and international clinician, her work has been featured on television, film, radio, magazines, and newspapers and referenced in higher education. She is the founder and pioneer innovator of Hoofmedix, and founder of the veterinary clinic Horsemedix, and the author of the book “The Mirror Effect.”
In “The Horse Healer,” readers are invited to enter into the world of renowned horse expert, Karina Lewis. Karina’s book details her decades-long work with people and their horses. Internationally known for her uncanny abilities to restore health to horses and their humans, Karina follows the recipes dictated to her by the horses and nature.
“Twenty plus years as a professional trainer myself, I have seen firsthand how problems can be trimmed out of a horse, gone for good, rather than repetitiously trained from the horse,” writes Lewis. “True, repetition trains the subconscious and reprograms the fight or flight, but the desired result comes much quicker when the horse is not in pain or imbalanced due to improper hoof and dental care.
“The purpose of this book is to teach and usher in a necessary paradigm shift. What if our treatment protocols were shifted from treatment to prevention and cure? What would that look like for our horses and ourselves if we took a look at the equation from a different side of the prism?
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karina Lewis’s new book offers readers a glimpse into the quantum secrets of health and healing. Part biography and part textbook, “The Horse Healer” is packed full of the amazing stories of horses and their humans healing with the author’s help.
Readers can purchase “The Horse Healer: A Guide to Natural and Quantum Healing for Horses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Karina Lewis has over forty years of experience as a professional farrier, equine dentist, osteopath, trainer, and clinician. An award-winning author and international clinician, her work has been featured on television, film, radio, magazines, and newspapers and referenced in higher education. She is the founder and pioneer innovator of Hoofmedix, and founder of the veterinary clinic Horsemedix, and the author of the book “The Mirror Effect.”
In “The Horse Healer,” readers are invited to enter into the world of renowned horse expert, Karina Lewis. Karina’s book details her decades-long work with people and their horses. Internationally known for her uncanny abilities to restore health to horses and their humans, Karina follows the recipes dictated to her by the horses and nature.
“Twenty plus years as a professional trainer myself, I have seen firsthand how problems can be trimmed out of a horse, gone for good, rather than repetitiously trained from the horse,” writes Lewis. “True, repetition trains the subconscious and reprograms the fight or flight, but the desired result comes much quicker when the horse is not in pain or imbalanced due to improper hoof and dental care.
“The purpose of this book is to teach and usher in a necessary paradigm shift. What if our treatment protocols were shifted from treatment to prevention and cure? What would that look like for our horses and ourselves if we took a look at the equation from a different side of the prism?
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karina Lewis’s new book offers readers a glimpse into the quantum secrets of health and healing. Part biography and part textbook, “The Horse Healer” is packed full of the amazing stories of horses and their humans healing with the author’s help.
Readers can purchase “The Horse Healer: A Guide to Natural and Quantum Healing for Horses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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